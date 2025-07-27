The Sage Luxe Brewer Thermal is an advanced drip coffee machine that launched earlier this year and is a new version of the original Luxe Brewer with an insulated carafe to keep your freshly brewed coffee hot for up to four hours. I'm currently testing it to find out whether it can earn a place in TechRadar's list of the best coffee makers, but I wanted to bring you a few of my first impressions.

The designers at Sage (known as Breville outside the UK) clearly realize that first impressions matter, and not only does the Luxe Brewer Thermal look smart with its smooth lines and silver finish, it also has a surprisingly small footprint. With a base measuring 14.7 x 7 inches, 37.24 x 17.7cm, it's about as small as a full-size drip machine can be.

Something else I particularly like about the Luxe Brewer Thermal is that its water tank is removable – a feature that makes it much easier to fill and clean than most drip machines. The tank also has a wide opening, making it easy to fill from a tap, and is supplied with a water filter complete with a counter so you can see when it's time for a replacement.

The tank has a small handle, which you can loop a finger through to keep it steady, but you'll need to support the tank with your other hand underneath the body of the tank once it's full. A larger, thicker handle that you could get your whole hand around would make it easier to carry, but since you already have big handles for the basket and the pitcher on the right-hand side, I can understand the designers not wanting to add yet another on the left.

The water tank is removable, but its small handle means you'll need two hands to carry it when it's full (Image credit: Sage)

The Luxe Brewer Thermal has options for both hot and cold brewing. I've not yet experimented with the cold option (though with warm weather approaching, I plan to do so very soon), but my first results with the hot mode were excellent.

The instruction manual includes a table explaining the optimum weight of coffee and quantity of water to use, depending on how many cups you want to brew. Helpfully, the coffee measurements are provided in both grams and scoops. I have an electronic scale for weighing coffee, but if you don't, there's a long-handled scoop included with the machine, so it's not a problem.

Time to brew

I'm trying to avoid drinking too much coffee in the evenings (not always easy when you test coffee machines for a living), so I was particularly keen to try the Luxe Brewer Thermals' delayed start function. A jug full of freshly brewed filter coffee is the perfect way to start the morning, in my opinion.

Setting the timer on the machine is very simple – just tap the button, turn the dial to set the time you want to start brewing, and press it in to confirm. The set time will appear on the display, and you can head to bed.

(Image credit: Sage)

I didn't hear the Luxe Thermal Brewer at all when it started working at 7am, and when I entered the kitchen half an hour later, I thought it might not have worked because the outside of the carafe was so cold, but that was just the result of its excellent insulating properties. It was full of perfectly brewed, piping hot coffee, ready to be enjoyed.

I've yet to test just how long the Luxe Thermal Brewer's pitcher can keep drinks hot, but so far it seems to perform better than the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, whose jug became noticeably warm on the outside and soon allowed drinks to become lukewarm.

Overall, an excellent experience. So far, the only drawback was that the instruction manual seems to be written for a global audience and mostly uses Ikea-style diagrams, which aren't always completely self-explanatory. Thankfully, Sage's website contains a much more detailed user guide, which covers all the machine's features in much more depth.

I'm looking forward to putting the rest of its features to the test very soon, and finding out whether it can earn a place in my complete roundup of the best drop coffee makers. Watch this space.