Summer is here, and if you're anything like me, you've found yourself longing for a refreshing cold-brewed coffee. Not only is it nicely cooling on a hot day, it has a different flavor profile to coffee brewed hot, with a smoother, more mellow taste even if you use the same beans.

There's only one problem: making it the traditional way means steeping your ground coffee overnight, or even longer to extract the full flavor. That's fine if you're super organized, but not much use if you just want your coffee right now.

Thankfully, modern coffee machines mean that's no longer a problem. I'm lucky enough to test heaps of the best coffee makers for TechRadar, and this year all the big brands have added cold brewing to their lists of features.

Ninja, Breville (or Sage, and it's known in the UK) and De'Longhi have all launched new machines that can brew using cold water in seconds rather than hours, and produce a very similar flavor to traditional cold brew.

The trick is allowing the coffee longer than usual to pre-infuse, or bloom, before forcing cold water through at high pressure – often in pulses rather than a continuous stream for a longer extraction time.

With the Ninja Luxe Café, De'longhi Primadonna Aromatic, and the updated Sage Barista Touch with Cold Extraction all pulling great-tasting cold shots, you're spoilt for choice, but for me one machine in particular stands out above the rest: the Jura J10.

Most coffee machines that can brew cold do an admirable job if you enjoy your drinks without milk, but only a couple can foam cold milk as well, and as a fan of a good latte macchiato, that's something I really appreciate.

The De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic does an excellent job of texturizing cold milk (either dairy or plant-based) and comes with a special carafe for foaming it without the use of steam. It works brilliantly, but what gives the Jura J10 the edge is its ability to not only turn any kind of milk into a fluffy cloud of chilled froth, but to infuse it with syrup at the same time.

This system, called Sweetfoam, involves filling a small container with your chosen syrup, then gently pushing it onto the milk dispenser. The syrup (which can be any flavor, and sugar-free or not) is incorporated into the milk a little at a time as it's dispensed, distributing it evenly throughout your drink and meaning a little goes a long way; there's no need to pump huge volumes of syrup into your cup like a barista in a coffee shop might.

It works equally well with hot milk too, so when the weather cools down again you can enjoy the pumpkin spice latte of your dreams.

The syrup never enters the coffee machine itself, and the dispenser purges itself with hot water after use, so there's no need to worry about sticky mess. The container is easy to wash with soapy water.

In my opinion, it's the best espresso machine for chilled drinks. There's just one drawback: the Jura J10 costs (take a deep breath) £1,795 / AU$3,990, which works out at about $2,300. However sweet you make your lattes, that's a bitter pill to swallow. When I was loaned one to test, it came packaged in a padded flight case rather than the usual cardboard box with polystyrene inserts. It's not usually delicate – it's just that expensive.

The good news is that if that price is tough to stomach, any of the other cold-brewing coffee machines available right now can produce a smooth, well-rounded drink. You won't get the flavorsome foam, but you'll still be able to make refreshing, tasty chilled drinks in seconds rather than hours.