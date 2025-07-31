Millions of users were impacted when Spotify went down: 8 key takeaways for businesses

Music streaming giant Spotify recently suffered a global outage that disrupted access to its app, website, and services for users around the world.

Although downloaded songs remained playable, the interruption caused significant frustration and interfered with daily routines. The incident also raised concerns about Spotify’s infrastructure reliability, as similar outages have occurred before.

With ongoing competition from Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal, this lack of consistent service may push some users to consider alternative streaming platforms.

However, there are several ways to maintain product stability and to prevent app outages, including proactive strategies such as comprehensive testing, resilient architecture, continuous monitoring, and disaster recovery planning.

1. Frequent audits

Undertaking frequent and consistent audits can pre-empt issues and avoid customer frustration. These audits should not be exempt from the likes of code reviews, security audits and UX/design reviews.

How regular these should be is dependent on the size of your userbase and technology.

2. Proactive testing and quality assurance

When it comes to mobile app development, it’s important first to use automated testing and continuous integration to detect bugs early in the development cycle. In addition, it’s important to perform regular code reviews to catch issues and improve code quality before deployment.

Regression testing also helps when it comes to verifying that new updates do not disrupt existing functionality and introduce new errors.

3. Updating legacy technologies

Legacy technology refers to outdated software, hardware, and business processes that are still in use. These systems are less efficient, harder to maintain and often lack up-to-date security features, leaving them exposed to potential threats. Although they may continue to fulfil their initial purposes, they limit scalability and hinder integration with modern systems.

With this in mind, it’s important to have a sufficient plan for growth in place and update legacy technologies. The benefits of doing this range from reduced operational costs, improved security, and enhanced customer experience, and importantly greater reliability.

4. Invest in comprehensive monitoring

Depending on the size of the business and customer base, 24-hour monitoring is common for most applications with minimal response times needed for business-critical products.

Having a technical team on hand to immediately jump on any issues, no matter how small, ensures there is no escalation or impact on products and end users.

5. Implement infrastructure management and monitoring

Ensuring your application infrastructure is optimized to handle expected loads and potential spikes is also key to avoiding potential outages.

This includes monitoring network connectivity and performance to identify and address potential issues, as well as server performance and health.

6. Offer ease of communication to the user

Offering in-app communication will allow users to receive clear and timely messages regarding outages and their potential impact. It is also important to maintain an up-to-date status page that transparently reflects the current state of the application and any ongoing issues.

Leveraging social media platforms to share real-time updates and engage with users during service disruptions would also be beneficial.

7. Social listening

This is another effective way to monitor any trends with user issues, and can be easily overlooked. Social listening encompasses everything from monitoring social media outlets to app store reviews.

When it comes to App Store community management, having a clear pre-planned strategy to deal with major issues or outages is key to managing user sentiment and maintaining all-important App Store Ratings.

8. Learning and improving processes

Finally, in the event that an outage does occur, it's important to conduct a post-incident review, where incidents can be analyzed to determine root causes and corrective actions can be implemented to prevent future recurrence.

Organizations may also benefit from creating and maintaining a solid contingency plan as a result, with the focus being on communication strategies and fallback solutions to minimize impact.

Frustration for customers and business

Disruptions to mobile app services — whether due to technical glitches, third-party vendor failures, high traffic volumes, or the complexities of legacy IT infrastructure — can cause significant frustration for both customers and businesses. The impact is even greater when paying subscribers experience interruptions to services they rely on.

To minimize these risks, developers and brands invest in robust testing protocols, regularly update and maintain IT systems, plan for scalability, and implement advanced monitoring tools to catch issues before they escalate.

From the customer's perspective, it makes no difference whether a problem originates with your organization or a third-party provider — the responsibility, and any damage to brand trust, falls on you. For businesses like Spotify, this underscores the importance of carefully selecting third-party vendors and conducting regular audits to ensure they meet strict reliability and security standards.

