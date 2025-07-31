South Park is taking a break after its controversial premiere - here's when you can watch episode 2
South Park will be right back
- South Park is taking a short break after its season 27 premiere
- It has been confirmed that episode 2 will air on August 6
- The news comes after the long-running comedy reached a streaming rights deal with Paramount+
South Park continues to make headlines after its ongoing licensing negotiations, as it has now confirmed the second episode will air on August 6, 2025.
However, The Hollywood Reporter has noted that "South Park has been known to skip weeks as a new season rolls out week over week," so it's likely the comedy show is just re-doing a tried and tested formula.
The news was confirmed via a YouTube video titled "South Park continues August 6", which does exactly what it says on the tin really.
Check out that video below.
What should we expect from South Park season 27?
South Park has returned to Paramount+ after ongoing discussions, where I'm pleased to report the original series is available to stream again.
Previously, South Park viewers were left frustrated when the series was removed from Paramount+, but now we can rest easy as it's back on one of the best streaming services.
Based on the above video, it seems the series will continue from the first episode. There, we saw the fictional town agreeing to pay millions to Trump in a settlement.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We can expect more biting satire from South Park when it continues, as the promo video sees Cartman engaged in a debate about abortion with another student at South Park Elementary.
The promo also shows Mr. Garrison riding in an ICE vehicle with masked ICE officers, so as ever, the series isn't holding back when it comes to its topical critiques.
Season 27, episode 2 will be available on Paramount+ from August 6 for viewers in the US, UK, and Australia.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.