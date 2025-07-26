Mayor of Kingstown season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Paramount+ show's return

Mayor of Kingstown season 4: key information - Officially renewed in December 2024

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 returns in October, which is no doubt excellent news for fans of the crime thriller. Spearheaded by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan alongside Hugh Dillon, it's one of the best shows on Paramount+ and there's plenty more where that came from.

Viewers have watched the McClusky family position themselves as power brokers acting as the go-between for police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. And leading the McClusky family? Mike (Jeremy Renner) as he navigates Kingstown, a place with a real lack of order, in hopes of digging his way out.

Here's everything we can expect from release date speculation, predicted cast, plot rumors, and more.



Full spoilers follow for Mayor of Kingstown seasons 1-3. Potential spoilers are also discussed for season 4.

While Mayor of Kingstown season 4 doesn't have an exact release date, it does have a release window – and that's October.

Thanks to an Instagram post by the show's co-creator, Hugh Dillon, it was revealed on June 10 that season 4 had officially wrapped on production and will start streaming on Paramount+ in October.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer speculation

There's no Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer just yet (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

With filming wrapped on Mayor of Kingstown season 4 and an impending October release window in mind, I'd expect the trailer to arrive in September – and when it does, I'll post it here.

If we take a look at season 3's trailer release, it officially dropped on April 25 before the season arrived on June 2. That's just over a month before, which is the same gap as the trailer release to show launch of season 2.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 confirmed cast

Spoilers follow for Mayor of Kingstown season 1 to 3.

The Mayor of Kingstown season 4 cast has been growing in size with returning cast and newcomers alike. Here's who we can expect to star this time round:

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin 'Bunny' Washington

Nishi Munshi as Tracy

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Hamish Allan-Headley as

Derek Webster as

Clayton Cardenas as Deputy Warden Torres

Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs

Lennie James as Frank Moses

Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens

Derek Rivera as Cortez

As mentioned, there's already been a few casting announcements for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 including Edie Falco, Lennie James and Laura Benanti all revealed in the official Instagram post above.

And, as per Deadline in January, Clayton Cardenas joined as Deputy Warden Torres: "the right-hand man to the prison's new warden at Anchor Bay Prison".

Another cast announcement, confirmed again by Deadline in June, is Derek Rivera. He'll be joining the cast for season 4 as Cortez: "a young, cold, and measured Colombian Sicario in a recurring role".

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 story synopsis and rumors

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 picks up after a warring season 3 finale (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Full spoilers follow for Mayor of Kingstown seasons 1-3. Potential spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

The Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale was tumultuous, to say the least. While a lot of issues were resolved, most importantly the Russian mafia which has had a chokehold on the McClusky family for three strong seasons, the stage is set for Mike to navigate new territory.

It also comes as no surprise really that new cast announcements have been made for Mayor of Kingstown season 4, considering the characters that were lost in season 3. There was Iris (Emma Laird) and Kareem (Michael Beach) met their untimely fates. And, Milo (Aidan Gillen), who seemingly returned from the dead to take over Konstantin, succeeding with the manipulation of Iris before being overpowered by Mike.

Milo's return made Mike's plan to finally rid Kingstown of its Russian problem in the season 3 finale a little tricky, but he managed it all the same. For season 4 though, co-creator Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter that the season 3 finale: "leaves a vacuum".

But, he adds: "And it will be filled, it's human nature". But, who's next to step into the criminal abyss left behind by the eradication of the Russian mafia, we'll have to wait and see.

What's next for Kyle after the bridge shootout? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Then, there was the shootout on the bridge during a confrontation with Bunny's game, which saw Kyle shoot at Robert to protect the innocent civilians around them.

While this subsequently led to Kyle's arrest, it leaves the door open for Robert's story in season 4 given Evelyn is still hellbent on looking into him, despite him recovering in hospital from Kyle's shooting.

It's all speculation for now as the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 plot is kept firmly under wraps. And I'd expect no less from a show filled with complicated dynamics and brutal exchanges.

Though, Dillon did say, when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 4: "The scripts are graet, the characters great. And that's what we want to do. We don't want to leave any strone unturned. This show is very much rock 'n' roll".

Will there be more seasons of Mayor of Kingstown?

Taylor Sheridan has seven seasons in mind (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Mayor of Kingstown has a rather complicated relationship with renewals, especially after Jeremy Renner's serious accident in 2023 left the entire show hanging in the balance.

But, even after returning for season 3, it still took a few months to confirm the return of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 was happening. It appears though that the plan has always been for more.

In conversation with ScreenRant, Hugh Dillon reveals the aim has always been for multiple more seasons – with Taylor Sheridan already having planned an ending in season 7: "Well, Taylor's my mentor, he has been. He's coached me, this was the first thing he ever wrote, and he was my acting coach.

"He coached me on 100 episodes of TV, and we would talk about this all the time. And when we first mapped it out, he's the king of knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros. And he has an ending for it in season 7".

Dillon added: "So, our goal is to get to that season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it".

Whether the show makes it that far is one thing, but if Sheridan has plans to extend its run with a multi-year deal at Paramount+ already in place, there's some real hope for more Mayor of Kingstown. Watch this space.

For more Paramount+-based coverage, read our guide to the best Paramount+ shows.