MobLand season 2: everything we know so far about the hit Paramount+ show's return

MobLand season 2: key information - Officially renewed in June

- Main cast expected to return

- No official trailer released yet

- Plot details remain under wraps

- Tom Hardy has hopes for more seasons

MobLand season 2 has officially been renewed.

Just weeks after season 1's epic arrival on Paramount+, the news about the series getting renewed for season 2 comes as no real surprise given the impressive viewing figures the show received. We're talking 2.2 million views globally for the first episode alone.

And I expect, soon enough, that it'll earn a spot as one of the best Paramount+ shows. A show jam packed with big names and even bigger action scenes, you can't ask for much more from a crime drama. Indeed, MobLand seriously delivered.

Following two warring London crime families and a fixer – Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) hired to work for The Harrigans – ten magnificent episodes of power grabbing, ferociously entertaining fight scenes and empire toppling conflict made up the first season.

And now, MobLand is coming back for more on one of the best streaming services. Here's what we know so far about MobLand season 2 release date, predicted cast, plot rumors and more.

There's no MobLand season 2 release date yet, but we can certainly cope with that missing piece for now, since what we do know is that MobLand is definitely coming back for another season.

On June 23, less than a month after the season 1 finale, the hit Paramount+ show was officially renewed.

In an announcement by Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment (as per Deadline), said: "With more than 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph – driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse of performances of Tom, Pierce and Helen.

"We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the UK".

Given MobLand season 2's June renewal, I'd predict a release date of at least late 2026, early 2027.

MobLand season 2: has a trailer been released?

No official MobLand season 2 trailer just yet (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

There's no official MobLand season 2 trailer yet. Unsurprising news given the cast and crew aren't back filming and renewal only happened in June.

For season 1, the trailer dropped only a few weeks before the show's premiere on Paramount+. So, I'm sure it's a little while off yet.

MobLand season 2: predicted cast

The main MobLand cast are all expected to return (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Before the MobLand season 2 renewal, producer David Glasser told Deadline when asked who would return for the MobLand season 2 cast: "Same team. Same everybody. Everybody's coming back. Everybody. We're one big family".

So, here's the predicted cast given how MobLand season 1 ended:

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia

Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan

Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall

The MobLand season 1 finale concluded in fitting fashion given how the rest of the episodes panned out – with lots of deaths. And the body count shot up as the Harrigans and Stevensons fought it out in a crescendo suited to any great crime drama. Fortunately, Harry was there to see an end to it.

From this, we know that Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell), O'Hara Delaney (Lisa Dwan) and Kiko (Antonio González Guerrero) were all killed. And then, of course, all of Richie's men, thanks to Harry's swift justice.

It also feels pretty certain that undercover agent Alice Barnes aka Nicola (Emily Barber) met her demise, though we didn't actually see it happen. So, the door is left slightly ajar for her possible return.

Other big names from MobLand season 1 who met their untimely demise throughout the course of the show include Tommy Stevenson, DS Ivan Fisk, DC Yvonne Mukasa, Alan Rusby and many more.

MobLand season 2: story synopsis and rumors

What will Eddie do with the information he's learned? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Full spoilers for MobLand season 1 to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for season 2.

MobLand season 1 came to a tumultuous end with a finale packed with twists, bloody justice and big power moves.

Harry may be a fixer that tackles a host of problems for the drama-prone Harrigans, but some things just can't be fixed without a good old fashion shootout (and car explosions, mole hunting and so much more chaos).

But the one thing viewers really didn't see coming in the MobLand season 1 finale was the stabbing of Harry Da Souza by none other than his wife, Jan, (sort of accidentally) during a heated argument.

Why? Because finding time for home life took the backseat for Harry when he was too busy fixing other people's problems.

But how serious was this knife-to-the-chest injury? Well, MobLand writer and exec producer, Jez Butterworth, was quick to answer the question during a chat with the New York Post: "I mean, if you think about it, 'is Harry dead?' No. We're not gonna – We love Harry. We love Tom".

Adding: "It felt satisfyingly dramatic that having walked through fire for 10 episodes, what happens at the end is the one thing he's not expecting".

And given the Glasser was keen to say that all the cast would be returning when speaking to Deadline, we'd be seriously surprised if Harry wasn't there. It doesn't even seem worth contemplating.

Conrad Harrigan enters prison to wild cheers (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Then, of course, there's the whole storyline around Eddie Harrigan finding out that Conrad is in fact his dad, and not his grandad as he'd been led to believe. We're yet to witness the fallout of this huge life-changing revelation, as well as how Maeve's prompting to turn Eddie against Harry and Seraphina will play out.

And it seems Eddie won't get a chance at confrontation with his dad just yet as the MobLand season 1 finale saw Conrad enter prison after his arrest in the penultimate episode.

While Conrad was responsible for a lot of bloody merciless killings throughout season 1, the crime he's finally arrested for is in fact a framed murder from DNA evidence planted by Colin Tattersall. Conrad's arrival in prison though was met with rapturous applause by his fellow inmates. A sign of respect for everything he's achieved so far and the final take down of the Stevensons.

It appears heading into MobLand season 2 then that Kevin has seemingly declared himself as the new boss of the Harrigan crime family – while Conrad is incarcerated, at least. So, there's plenty to unpack there.

And with the Stevensons wiped out of the picture, Harry has also seemingly earned himself a new potential season 2 villain in Kat McTeer for refusing to turn on the Harrigans when asked. Plus, she's got Seraphina in her pocket, too.

New villains, loads of crime and wise-cracking Londoners seem to be the order of the day when it comes to MobLand season 2 and I wouldn't have it any other way.

Will there be more seasons of MobLand?

Hardy hopes for more MobLand (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Fortunately, though MobLand season 2 was only announced in June, there's already talk of more.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hardy said: "The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into the world stage".

More units like the Harrigans and Harry across the world? Sign me up!

For more Paramount+-based coverage, read our guide to the best Paramount+ shows.