A Microsoft support document reveals a new twist on Windows 10's extended update scheme

Even if you pay $30 for the program, you'll need to have a Microsoft account

The good news is that up to 10 devices are supported with one license

We've had a surprise late revelation that Windows 10's extended update scheme will require you to have a Microsoft account, even if you pay for those updates (and don't take up the free offer).

Windows Central uncovered a Microsoft support document carrying this info, which has left more than a few people unhappy.

When Microsoft revealed its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, the company made it clear that the cost would be $30 for an extra year of support, through to October 2026 (normal support ends this October). Then later, Microsoft relented and offered a free option, allowing Windows 10 users to instead choose to sync their PC settings to its cloud service - which, of course, is going to require a Microsoft account (to be signed into OneDrive, where the data is synced).

Folks assumed that if they went the paying route, spending $30 would be the only requirement - but it turns out that you'll also need a Microsoft account to avail yourself of the ESU in this way, meaning a local account on your PC won't suffice.

Microsoft tells us: "All enrollment options provide extended security updates through October 13, 2026. You will need to sign into your Microsoft account in order to enroll in ESU."

Elsewhere in the support document, Microsoft notes: "The ESU license is tied to your Microsoft account, so you may be prompted to sign in if you typically sign into Windows with a local account."

There is some good news here, though, which is that Microsoft also clarifies that this extended support program can be used on up to 10 devices. So, as long as those Windows 10 PCs are all signed in to the Microsoft account that has picked up the ESU offer, they're good to go.

Analysis: Local loss

Regardless of how you access the ESU scheme, the license you get must be tied to a Microsoft account. If you've forgotten those options, you can pay $30, sync your PC settings to OneDrive, as mentioned, or alternatively, use 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points (if you have them).

The reason for the Microsoft account requirement is doubtless so the software giant can police the 10-device limit, but as noted, this is going to cause some degree of bad feeling. Given that Microsoft has been pushing against being able to have a local account at all when setting up Windows 11 - and notably closing loopholes that are present to fudge your way around having to tie an installation to a Microsoft account - people are only going to be suspicious that this is just another way to shove them into getting a Microsoft account.

If you're paying $30 for the privilege of an extra year of support, shouldn't forking out that cash be enough? I think so, and Microsoft could always just warn you that if you don't use a Microsoft account, you'll only get support on a single device (the one you're signing up with). Then users could decide to proceed, or not, with linking to an account based on their preference in that regard.

If you do have multiple Windows 10 PCs, mind, it's no doubt good to know that you can cover them all with just a single sign-up for the ESU (even using the free offer).