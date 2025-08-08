PlayStation is moving towards a 'community based engagement business', according to Sony senior vice president
Are more multi-platform games on the way?
- Sony senior vice president Sadahiko Hayakawa has made some interesting comments about the company's gaming strategy
- He said that it's "moving away from a hardware centric business more to a community based engagement business"
- This could mean that more multi-platform PlayStation games are on the way
Sony senior vice president Sadahiko Hayakawa has revealed some interesting details about the company's current gaming strategy.
Speaking in a Q&A after the company's latest earnings call, Hayakawa was asked about Sony's investment in various intellectual property (IP).
"We have been shifting towards creation," he responded, before listing a number of examples. This included the move towards the production in digital cameras in Sony's TV segment, in addition to the expansion of the company's music catalogue through acquisitions.
"In our gaming business, we're moving away from a hardware centric business more to a community based engagement business," he said.
"That has been increasing, so now as we make more of a transition for more entertainment creation the stability of our performance is increasing."
As for what this could mean in practical terms, it's likely that we'll see further multi-platform PlayStation releases, particularly when it comes to its live-service offerings.
In the case of a game like Helldivers 2, which is set to launch on Xbox on August 26, it makes sense that Sony would want to maximize its persistent live-service revenue by having the title available on as many platforms as possible rather than just the PlayStation 5.
