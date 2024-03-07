Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge release date - here's when to expect the next update

Helldivers 2 is getting its first major update next week. It's a new Warbond (Battle Pass) called Cutting Edge and adds new weapons and armor for players to try out. By the looks of things, the new weapons are focused on energy/laser armaments.

Since its launch, Helldivers 2 has proven itself to be one of the best PS5 games to come out on the console. It's also a blast to play with pals, earning it a spot amongst our picks for the best co-op games to play with friends, Now, we get to look ahead to our first big content drop.

Here's when to expect the next major Helldivers 2 update, arriving as the Cutting Edge Warbond. We'll detail what's being added, and keep this page updated regarding future major updates. For now, here's what's being added next week.

(Image credit: ArrowHead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2's next major update will arrive on March 14, 2024. It's a new Warbond called Cutting Edge and adds a bunch of new weapons for players to unlock and fight with. There's new armor too, including three new capes and three new armor sets to equip and try out. Below, you'll find a list of content included in the Cutting Edge Warbond.

EX Series Prototypes (Armor) - EX-03 Prototype, EX-16 Prototype, EX-00 Prototype, Three capes including the Botslayer.

EX-03 Prototype, EX-16 Prototype, EX-00 Prototype, Three capes including the Botslayer. New weapons - LAS-16 Sickle laser rifle, SG-8P Punisher Plasma shotgun (modified Punisher shotgun), ARC-12 Blitzer rifle

LAS-16 Sickle laser rifle, SG-8P Punisher Plasma shotgun (modified Punisher shotgun), ARC-12 Blitzer rifle New Grenade - Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade New sidearm - LAS-7 Dagger Pistol

LAS-7 Dagger Pistol Three new player cards matching the new armor sets

Three new emotes

You can check out some of the new content by watching the video embedded below:

What is a Warbond in Helldivers 2? A Warbond is essentially a Battle Pass. There's one in the base game, as well as a premium one called Steeled Veterans. Cutting Edge will add another Premium Battle Pass, allowing players to use Medals to unlock new rewards.

Is the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond free? No, the upcoming Cutting Edge Warbond will require Super Credits to purchase. While these can be found in-game, and unlocked via the base Battle Pass, you may need to spend real money to get enough to unlock the next Warbond. A price has yet to be given, but if it's the same as the other Premium Warbond, it'll be 1000 Super Credits.

How do you unlock the new weapons and armor from the Cutting Edge Warbond? The new Cutting Edge Warbond will function the same as the other two currently in the game. You'll earn Medals in missions, and then use them to slowly work your way through the Battle Pass rewards. You will not have access to everything after buying the Warbond.

What about the mech suits? Arrowhead Game Studios updated Helldivers 2 on March 7, 2024, adding a new Order for players to take on. This teases the arrival of mech suits, which have also been teased over on the game's Twitter account. It's unclear whether these will arrive before the Cutting Edge Warbond, or alongside it. We'll update this page when we hear more.

That's what you need to know about Helldivers 2's next major update. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Helldivers 2 review. Elsewhere, there's our look at the best PS5 exclusives to play right now.