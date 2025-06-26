Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Enhanced arrives on August 12 as a free Xbox and PC upgrade and for PlayStation 5 for the first time

A Deluxe Edition will also be available, which includes Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice optimized for PS5

Hellblade 2 Enhanced will offer new features including Photo Mode, a developer commentary, and a Performance Mode with 60 FPS

Ninja Theory has announced that an enhanced version of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will arrive this summer, along with a PlayStation 5 release.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Enhanced will launch on August 12 as a free update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, while the PS5 version will be available to buy for $49.99 / £49.99 on the same day.

A Deluxe Edition will also be available for $69.99 / £69.99, which, as well as the base game, includes Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice optimized for PS5.

Players who already own the PlayStation 4 version of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

The game has also been confirmed to be Steam Deck verified and will be playable on the handheld on August 12.

According to Xbox, Hellblade 2 Enhanced will offer new features, including graphical and gameplay additions, as well as an enhanced Photo Mode and a developer commentary that will have four hours of behind-the-scenes commentary, "exploring the craft and creative decisions that went into making the game."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Hear from the ensemble cast, key collaborators in depicting Senua’s experience of psychosis, and members of the development team who poured their heart and soul into Senua’s story," Xbox said.

The Dark Rot optional game mode from Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will also return in Hellblade 2 Enhanced with an additional challenge for Senua. This time, The Dark Rot will grow each time the player fails, and if it reaches Senua’s head, her quest is over and all progress will be lost.

There'll also be a Performance Mode, which will allow 60 FPS for smoother gameplay (not available on Xbox Series S), and a 'Very High' preset on PC.

"On PC, where you’ve had more flexibility with performance based on your personal hardware, we’re now offering a ‘Very High’ preset to push that fidelity even further," explained Xbox.