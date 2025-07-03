PS5 hit Helldivers 2 makes history as the first PlayStation-published game to get an Xbox release
The third-person shooter is coming to Xbox in August
- Helldivers 2 is officially coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on August 26
- This makes Helldivers 2 the first PlayStation-published game to get an Xbox release
- Pre-orders are now open
Arrowhead Game Studios has announced that the Sony-published Helldivers 2 is officially coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next month.
The surprise news comes from the developer's special announcement stream today, where it was revealed that the 2024 PS5-exclusive hit will be coming to Xbox consoles on August 26, 2025.
The Xbox version of the third-person shooter will have full crossplay between PC and PS5 and is now available to pre-order. The standard edition will cost $39.99 / £34.99 while the Super Citizen Edition will cost $59.99 / £51.99.
This makes Helldivers 2 the first PlayStation-published game to get an Xbox release, which could be a turning point for the company when it comes to console exclusivity.
Together Helldivers, we’ll even the odds and show the bugs, bots, and squids the true meaning of democracy.See you on the frontlines – HELLDIVERS 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025! Get ready to give ’em hell.https://t.co/vcBK3yE5HI pic.twitter.com/wcTi2U1z1SJuly 3, 2025
"We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game," said game director Mikael Eriksson in an Xbox Wire post.
"We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun."
Helldivers 2 launched in February 2024 and was a massive success, selling 12 million copies in its first 12 weeks on sale. The game was so popular at release that Arrowhead was forced to increase its concurrent player cap to 700,000 after it breezed past 450,000.
