- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 officially confirmed to be coming to PS5 this summer
- The game was originally released as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive
- PS5 Pro enhancements confirmed, along with other new features
Developer Ninja Theory has today, on the game's first anniversary, confirmed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be coming to PlayStation 5 "this summer".
In an official announcement in a post on the developer's website, as well as a video that you can see below, Studio Head Dom Matthews confirmed the news and will also include some "new features" that will also be coming to PC and Xbox versions of the game via an update. No firm date has been given for the release right now, however.
The post goes on to say that Ninja Theory has been "working hard to fully optimise Hellblade 2 for PS5 and PS5 Pro, to give you the very best experience we can," which I'm hoping means some excellent enhanced visuals or graphics features - especially for PS5 Pro and to make use of PSSR. However, no specifics are mentioned, and it looks like we'll have to wait to hear more.
I really enjoyed Hellblade 2 and was longing for a reason to replay it, so this is music to my ears. The game is rather bleak and almost miserable, but it's technically brilliant, has an intensely gripping story, and some of the most richly atmospheric settings and locations I've experienced that make it absolutely mesmerizing and something that has long lived in my memory since I finished it for my review.
Ninja Theory games have long been on PlayStation, and it was somewhat strange to see the studio release a game and not have it launch on PlayStation, too. This is down to the studio being acquired by Xbox Game Studios back in 2018 and thus releasing the game exclusively on PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox Game Pass last year when it launched on May 21, 2024.
But now, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 can join the ranks of Ninja Theory PlayStation games that include its predecessor, as well as Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry when it arrives this summer.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
