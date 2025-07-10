Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PS5 later this year with the PS5 Pro version getting extra technical enhancements

  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro "in late 2025"
  • The PS5 version will utilize DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
  • Additional technical enhancements for the PS5 Pro version are now in development

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is officially coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro later this year.

Developer GSC World made the announcement in the most low-key way possible on X / Twitter, posting, "OK. One like and we announce S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 for PlayStation 5."

The post, which garnered 28,000 likes, was followed by another, more official statement that confirmed that the game will finally be coming to PS5 and PS5 Pro "in late 2025". You can wishlist the game now.

GSC World also said in its announcement video that the PS5 version "will fully utilize DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for deeper player immersion."

For the PS5 Pro version, "technical enhancements" are also in development, but the studio didn't describe what those could be.

If we're to guess, the game could offer the hardware's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI-upscaling technology, which would make significant improvements to graphics.

Stalker 2 first launched on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC last year.

In TechRadar Gaming's four-star review, Echo Apsey called Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl "one of the most haunting and atmospheric survival games of this generation".

"Small bugs and AI issues here and there mean that it is a little rough around the edges but the game’s world, atmosphere, and combat are breathtaking," Apsey wrote. "Stalker 2 holds nothing back and forces you to play by its rules and is all the more refreshing because of it."

