Now that Silksong has a release date, Team Cherry said it's planning on adding new content, some of which is "ambitious"

Silksong releases on September 4 this year

Team Cherry has confirmed it has plans to add new content to Hollow Knight: Silksong post-launch.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg following the long-awaited release date announcement, studio co-founders Ari Gibson and William Pellen teased plans to release downloadable content (DLC) in the months and years ahead.

"Launching it is obviously quite exciting," said Pellen. "What comes after for us is equally as exciting."

Gibson added, "The most interesting thing now is what can we add to it next. We got a plan. Admittedly, some of the plans for that stuff are kind of ambitious as well, but hopefully we can achieve some of it."

The first Hollow Knight also received a number of post-launch updates in the form of four free DLC packs, Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood, and Godmaster, so hopefully, Silksong is in for the same treatment.

In case you missed it, Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially launch on September 4, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X.

The announcement was made during a special broadcast where Team Cherry also released a full-length gameplay trailer showcasing all-new features, like a crafting system, and confirmed that the game will have over 40 legendary boss encounters.

