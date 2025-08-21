Hollow Knight: Silksong officially launches on September 4, 2025

Team Cherry made the long-awaited announcement during a special broadcast today

The game will be available on PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch 2

The moment has finally arrived! Team Cherry has announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong will officially launch on September 4, 2025.

The long-awaited announcement comes from a special developer broadcast today, where we were also treated to a full-length gameplay trailer showing playable protagonist Hornet platforming through new lands and battling hordes of bugs and beasts.

Silksong will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X.

It's also confirmed that the Metroidvania indie game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Gamescom 2025 is currently underway, where lucky attendees can play the game on Switch 2.

It's been a long time coming. The Hollow Knight sequel was announced way back in 2019, and we've only seen brief appearances of the game over the year at various events, including Opening Night Live 2025 and the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct earlier this year.

You might also like...