Elden Ring Tarnished Edition has been delayed to 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive version was expected to launch this year

FromSoftware explained that the delay will "allow for performance adjustments"

FromSoftware has announced that it has delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive Elden Ring Tarnished Edition to 2026.

In a post shared on social media today, the Dark Souls and Bloodborne studio explained that it was delaying the Switch 2 edition to next year because it needs more time "to allow for performance adjustments".

"While development on #ELDENRING Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments. We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support," FromSoftware said.

While development on #ELDENRING Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments. We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/TsLrhAWIGcOctober 23, 2025

The Tarnished Edition was announced earlier this year alongside the full Nintendo Switch 2 console reveal and was initially expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

This Switch 2-exclusive version of the Game of the Year 2022 winner will include the base game, as well as the spectacular Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the game wasn't running too well on Nintendo's new hardware, with many people who got to experience the game hands-on at Gamescom describing significant frame-rate issues (via Nintendo Life).

Hopefully, the additional time from the game's delay will allow FromSoftware to improve upon the performance issues.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.