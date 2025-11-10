FromSoftware's parent company says Elden Ring Nightreign DLC is in the works

It's due to release before the end of the financial year (March 2026)

There are no details yet, but it could be revealed at The Game Awards next month

Kadokawa, parent company of developer FromSoftware, has officially confirmed that downloadable content (DLC) for Elden Ring Nightreign is in development at the studio, and it could release sooner than you think.

In its latest earnings report, Kadokawa gave a brief update on multiple projects underway at FromSoftware, re-establishing that The Duskbloods and Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The former was a highlight of the very first Switch 2 Direct presentation, while the latter received a significant delay into next year for "performance adjustments."

Those aside, it looks like there's going to be more Elden Ring Nightreign goodness in the not too distant future: "FromSoftware is currently developing Elden Ring Nightreign DLC (planned for release in FY2025)," reads a section of the earnings report.

We've known that FromSoftware planned to supplement Elden Ring Nightreign with post-launch content since it arrived in May. New modes and ways to play have been added via patches over the past few months, but it seems like this upcoming DLC will be more significant; potentially even an expansion.

What's important to note here is that the DLC is planned for the end of Kadokawa's financial year, which would be March 31, 2026. As such, it's likely we can expect a significant Elden Ring Nightreign content drop within the next few months.

Eager Nightfarers should potentially look ahead to The Game Awards, which will be broadcast live about a month from now on December 11. Nightreign was officially revealed at last year's event, so there's every chance an expansion could follow suit as part of this year's announcements.

