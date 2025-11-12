Elden Ring Nightreign – The Forsaken Hollows DLC announced

Sony's latest Japan-focused State of Play has wrapped after a packed showcase filled with announcements. From new Elden Ring Nightreign and Monster Hunter Wilds updates, new trailers for upcoming games, and the reveal of a Japan-exclusive PS5 Digital Edition, there were plenty of updates for all types of fans in the 40-minute broadcast.

But, in case you missed it, I've picked out my top five announcements that stood out the most among a showcase primarily focused on remakes and DLC.

New Elden Ring Nightreign DLC

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign, FromSoftware's co-operative survival game, is getting its first DLC titled The Forsaken Hollows, and it's releasing next month on December 4.

The paid expansion will add two new playable Nightfares, the Scholar and the Undertaker, along with two additional bosses tormenting Limveld that players can take on.

The Scholar is described as an academic with arcane abilities who walks the Lands Between, while the Undertaker, mandated to slay the Nightlord, is an abbess who boasts impressive strength and faith.

FromSoftware has also teased the DLC's premise with a trailer hinting at something called "The Great Hollow" that players will uncover.

"A great cavity in the depths of Limveld. The hollow is strewn with exotic ruins and temples; sacred towers denoting the remains of an ancient people; and crystals that exude a cursed, life-draining miasma," the description reads.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is getting a closed beta

(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls was announced earlier this year, and now developer Arc System Works has confirmed that a new closed beta for the superhero fighting game will go live next month.

The PlayStation 5 Closed Beta launches on December 5 at midnight PT and will run continuously until December 7 at 11:59PM PT, for a total of 72 hours.

On December 5 and 6, players can experience CPU battles and online matches, while on December 7, only online battles will be available.

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider will be joining the roster for the next closed beta, bringing the total number of playable characters to eight, and two new stages, Savage Land and the X-Mansion, will be added.

(Image credit: Frontside 180)

If you're a fan of Hollow Knight: Silksong, Pocketpair's Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse seems like the perfect roguelike to look forward to next.

Now confirmed for a March 5, 2026, release for PS5 and PS4, Never Grave is a 2D action game where players journey with the aid of a cursed hat.

The metroidvania's latest trailer offered a fresh look at new gameplay, including fast-paced, platforming exploration, intense boss battles, magical abilities, and online, four-player co-op.

The game will also feature a character progression with a skill tree and a wide variety of equipment players can collect during their journey.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has confirmed that the next Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4 will arrive on December 16.

The free update will offer all-new content, but the main highlight of the patch will be the addition of Giant Halberd Dragon Gogmazios, a series favorite monster and Elder Dragon "not seen in generations".

It's also confirmed that new endgame content will be added, as well as new seasonal events, but Capcom is keeping a lid on these details for now.

Sony's new gaming monitor built for PS5 gaming

(Image credit: Sony)

Alongside new software announcements, Sony also unveiled its brand new 27-inch gaming monitor, which features a built-in Charging Hook for DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

Designed specifically for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro gaming, the monitor features a Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, HDR support, and VRR.

It looks like the perfect screen for PS5 Pro gaming, boasting refresh rates of up to 120Hz for PS5 and PS5 Pro, and 240Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices.

There's no price for this beast of a gaming monitor, but it's expected to launch in the US and Japan in 2026.

