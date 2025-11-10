A State of Play Japan presentation is airing tomorrow

At 40 minutes in length, it'll have announcements and updates from teams in Japan and across Asia

You can watch it live on November 11 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CEST

PlayStation has just announced State of Play Japan, an entirely new presentation that's airing tomorrow, November 11, 2025.

Announced via the official PlayStation Blog, the accompanying post confirms this State of Play presentation will be "a special episode featuring announcements and updates on games from Japan and across Asia."

Hosted by Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji, State of Play Japan will be narrated in Japanese with English subtitles. You can watch it live on PlayStation's official YouTube channel at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT / 11pm CEST. In Japan, it'll air at 7am JST on November 12.

This is slated to be the typical length for a State of Play presentation, coming in at around 40 minutes, so expect quite a lot in terms of announcements.

So what can we reasonably expect to be shown at State of Play Japan, knowing it's exclusively focusing on games developed across Japan and Asia?

It seems reasonable to expect an update on Arc System Works' Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is being developed in collaboration with PlayStation Studios for PS5 and PC. Outside of a closed network test, we haven't had much in the way of announcements on the upcoming fighting game.

Meanwhile, Everstone Studio's free-to-play Where Winds Meet is slated to launch on November 14, so we could see a small update to the game just before its release. Hoyoverse's Honkai: Star Rail has also just wrapped its 3.x patch series, so some information on where the game is heading next would be welcome.

The presentation may also be a chance for Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 to tease upcoming characters and season details. And, with Team Ninja's Nioh 3 due to arrive early next year, a new trailer isn't outside the bounds of possibility.

Of course, we won't know for sure until the presentation airs tomorrow, so be sure to tune in if you want to experience all the latest announcements live.

But what about a Bloodborne remake or remaster? Ha. Don't be silly, now.

