PlayStation just launched its 2025 Wrap-Up

It seems to be working for some, but load times are slow

In 2024, the PlayStation Wrap-Up fully crashed

It’s December, and that means end-of-year wrap-ups are all the rage – and not to be outdone by Spotify or Apple Music, PlayStation is entering the fray again with its now-annual PlayStation Wrap-Up.

Just like the 2024 edition, PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 lets you look back at your year in gaming on the PS5 or PS4. It presents key data like your top games, how much you played, and even insights into how you play, as well as the accessories you use in some cases, all on a dedicated landing page.

Unfortunately, as with last year – though seemingly not due to a full-on crash – PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 is a bit slow-going after you log in and move through the experience, at least for some.

I repeatedly encountered an “Uh oh… Looks like something went wrong :(” screen. Though some other folks, according to posts online, have made it in successfully.

The odds might be more in your favor, though, so let’s walk through how to access your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 and what the PS5 maker is serving up in this year’s edition.

To start, you’ll need a PlayStation account and at least 10 hours of gameplay on a PS5 or PS4. If you meet those requirements, you can head over to https://wrapup.playstation.com. Fair warning: I can’t even get the “Uh oh” screen anymore – refreshing or trying to sign in only gives me a 500 Internal Server Error.

On my first sign-in, I quickly saw my top games list, with Grand Theft Auto V at the top. However, when I tried to click on the next dataset, I got the “Uh oh” screen, then an error page, and finally a server error. It seems a rush of folks are trying to see their wrap-up. It is working for some users, according to posts on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), but the results are mixed.

Considering last year’s full crash, when PlayStation had to take the experience offline, this year is performing a bit better – though we’ll need to monitor it closely to see if the issues persist. I’ve been able to log back in and get a better look at the games I’ve played this year – 12 in total – but I still can’t get to the next slide.

PlayStation’s Wrap-Up 2025 announcement blog post teases that it’ll also share all your trophies earned, total hours spent playing, and detailed genre breakdowns. Even more interesting is the tease of insights tailored around the devices you use with your PlayStation, such as PSVR 2, your favorite DualSense controller – Icon Blue, anyone? – and the Portal handheld.

It is clear that some people have gotten in and are seeing a nice sharecard, with some classic PlayStation theming, that's ready for posting. Just check out this Reddit thread, where some users can't get the experience to load, and others are comparing notes on top games and total hours spent gaming. I wouldn't be surprised if the rush of folks trying to get their own PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 is causing all this instability.

I made it to the next screen, which showed off my genre, but then I hit another 500 error. After a few refreshes, it took me back to the main login screen. So if you're in the same boat, a lot of refreshes and patience might be the key.

You can try to log in and view your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 here, but be warned: it’s slow and may error out. Hopefully, PlayStation is on the case; we’ve reached out for an update.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments below whether the Wrap-Up experience is working for you – and share your most-played title of 2025.

