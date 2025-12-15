Sony's PlayStation Portal deals are still live ahead of the Holiday season! But depending on your region, you may only have a few days left to take advantage of the current 10% discounts.

In the US, you have two main options. It's $179.99 (was $199.99) at PS Direct, until December 25, and will arrive by Christmas Eve if you order before December 18. Alternatively, you can get it at Amazon for a buck less at $178.99, but this will likely arrive after Christmas with no Prime shipping option at present.

It's a bit more straightforward in the UK, with the Portal being available at PS Direct for £179.99 (was £199.99). However, this discount is set to end on December 18, so UK shoppers have much less time to make a decision than their US counterparts.

(Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to check out the best PS Portal deals in your region.)

Today's best PlayStation Portal deal

The PlayStation Portal launched as a fairly limited handheld that was practically tethered to your PS5 console as a remote play device. Now, several updates have transformed it into a very competent and compelling handheld.

Especially if you have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. With it, you can use cloud streaming to immediately jump into thousands of games without the need to download them. And you can do so at 1080p, up to 60fps, thanks to its crystal clear 8-inch LCD display. Full DualSense features are accounted for here, too, including haptic feedback.

I'm super tempted to pick up a PS Portal myself for the Holiday season, but mostly for a weirdly specific reason. You can stream games in the Classics Catalogue with a PS Plus subscription, meaning I can play titles like Timesplitters: Future Perfect, Tomb Raider Anniversary, and, from December 16, Soul Calibur 3 anywhere in the house.