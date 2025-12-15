Arc Raiders social accounts have posted a new video showing a guitar

A Raider is seen walking through a snow-covered Buried City

The new in-game item is expected for the Cold Snap update

Arc Raiders could be getting a guitar item. On Instagram and TikTok, the Arc Raiders official accounts posted a new video showing a Raider walking through a snow-covered Buried City holding and playing a guitar. This is expected to launch as part of the Arc Raiders Cold Snap update on Tuesday, December 16.

While there's been no follow-up confirming details on the guitar shown in the teasers, I expect it to work in the same way as the flute. In the first few weeks of launch, the flute was used by players to signal that they were friendly, with the hope of convincing enemies to hang out, lower their weapons, and let each other loot in peace.

A post shared by ARC Raiders (@arc_raiders) A photo posted by on

I've noticed that the PvP element of Arc Raiders has become a bit less friendly over time, but hopefully the guitar will signal to players that there are more ways to interact and Team Up during a Raid.

The Arc Raiders Cold Snap update arrives Tuesday, December 16, and adds a snow map condition, blanketing maps like Buried City and Dam Battlegrounds in a winter covering of ice and snow. There are new quests and a new Raider Deck to work through as well.

Arc Raiders is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For a look at future updates, check out our Arc Raiders Roadmap guide.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.