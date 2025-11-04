Arc Raiders players will recieve 500 Raider Tokens for free

Embark Studios is giving away the in-game currency following server issues during the game's launch

The game quickly hit an all-time peak of 354,836 players on Steam over the weekend

Embark Studios is gifting Arc Raiders players free in-game currency after the game experienced server issues during its launch.

The multiplayer extraction shooter was released on October 30 and skyrocketed to success, breaking 130,000 concurrent players on Steam on launch day, and hitting an all-time peak of 354,836 players on the platform over the weekend (via SteamDB).

Unfortunately, due to the sheer number of players trying to join in on the latest multiplayer fun, servers suffered issues. However, Embark Studios is making up for the troubles by rewarding players with 500 Raider Tokens, free of charge, which can be used in the in-game store.

In a post on the Arc Raiders Discord (via Eurogamer), the studio said: "Our team is working with determination to get you into those shuttles in a timely manner and we thank you for your patience while we're fine-tuning the system. To show our appreciation, we're sending you 500 Raider Tokens to use as you see fit."

500 Raiders Tokens typically cost £3.89 / $4.99 and is the cheapest currency bundle you can purchase. There are also bundles for 1150, 2400, 6250, and 13000 Raider Tokens – the most expensive of the bunch costing £77.49 / $99.99.

Arc Raiders is a paid online experience and already has updates confirmed for November and December. If you're just getting started with the extraction shooter, here's our Arc Raiders roadmap guide, which covers new maps, events, and major updates planned for 2025 and beyond.

Arc Raiders is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.