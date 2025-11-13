Arc Raiders’ biggest update since launch arrives today, adding a community event that’ll unlock a brand new map
The North Line arrives
- Arc Raiders recieved a major update earlier today
- A new community event tasks players to donate materials
- The Stella Mortis map will be unlocked once certain conditions are met
Arc Raiders has just been updated with its latest major patch. It's the largest update since launch, adding a new enemy called The Matriarch, and a community unlock event.
The 'Breaking New Ground' event is a community collaborative quest that requires donations from players to progress. Metal Parts, Fabric, Plastic Parts, Rubber Parts and Chemicals can be given to earn Merits. Merits are a new currency that'll be used for the next phase, eventually unlocking the next map: Stella Mortis.
The North Line update landed earlier today (November 13), and requires a download to get Arc Raiders to the latest version. A new enemy called The Matriarch can also now appear under certain conditions, and according to Embark it 'makes the Queen look friendly by comparison'.
You can read the full details of the North Line update in this blog post. Once the Stella Mortis map is unlocked, The Shredder ARC will be available. It's said to be a close-quarters combat enemy, but we'll have to wait and see just how formidable it is.
Arc Raiders is a paid online experience and already has updates confirmed for November and December. If you're just getting started with the extraction shooter, here's our Arc Raiders roadmap guide, which covers new maps, events, and major updates planned for 2025 and beyond.
Arc Raiders is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
