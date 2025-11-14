Arc Raiders players are currently working together to unlock a new map

Developer Embark Studios has praised players for progressing so quickly towards the goal

The unlock requirements are being tweaked to allow for more players to get involved

Arc Raiders players are currently working through a community unlock event, where they can donate resources to fill a progress bar, ushering in a new map. Embark Studios has praised the community for apparently being too generous with donations, and is making changes to the unlock requirements.

Speaking in a Discord post, Embark Studios revealed the updates to the community event:

"You have been progressing the unlock event much faster than we anticipated. We had no idea all of you would be so altruistic for the Stella Montis cause, and you are donating so much more than we could imagine. We want this event to be experienced by Raiders all over the world and therefore we are raising the bar to unlock Stella Montis expecting you to surprise us again."

I personally already maxed out my donation after a couple of hours, so it's clear that the event needed tweaking. The 'Breaking New Ground' event was already halfway unlocked after just one day of progress from the community, but now the ceiling has been raised, extending the event and giving players a chance to jump on and get involved. The North Line update landed yesterday (November 13). You can read the full details in this blog post.

Arc Raiders is a paid online experience and already has updates confirmed for November and December. If you're just getting started with the extraction shooter, here's our Arc Raiders roadmap guide, which covers new maps, events, and major updates planned for 2025 and beyond.

Arc Raiders is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

