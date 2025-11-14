The Arc Raiders devs are tweaking the community unlock event due to players being too generous with donations – ‘We had no idea all of you would be so altruistic for the Stella Montis cause’
Just a few more Metal Parts
- Arc Raiders players are currently working together to unlock a new map
- Developer Embark Studios has praised players for progressing so quickly towards the goal
- The unlock requirements are being tweaked to allow for more players to get involved
Arc Raiders players are currently working through a community unlock event, where they can donate resources to fill a progress bar, ushering in a new map. Embark Studios has praised the community for apparently being too generous with donations, and is making changes to the unlock requirements.
Speaking in a Discord post, Embark Studios revealed the updates to the community event:
"You have been progressing the unlock event much faster than we anticipated. We had no idea all of you would be so altruistic for the Stella Montis cause, and you are donating so much more than we could imagine. We want this event to be experienced by Raiders all over the world and therefore we are raising the bar to unlock Stella Montis expecting you to surprise us again."
I personally already maxed out my donation after a couple of hours, so it's clear that the event needed tweaking. The 'Breaking New Ground' event was already halfway unlocked after just one day of progress from the community, but now the ceiling has been raised, extending the event and giving players a chance to jump on and get involved. The North Line update landed yesterday (November 13). You can read the full details in this blog post.
Arc Raiders is a paid online experience and already has updates confirmed for November and December. If you're just getting started with the extraction shooter, here's our Arc Raiders roadmap guide, which covers new maps, events, and major updates planned for 2025 and beyond.
Arc Raiders is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best PC controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
GameSir T4 Kaleid
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
Thrustmaster eSwap X2
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.