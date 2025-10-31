Fortnite The Simpsons live event build up: our live coverage of the upcoming The Simpsons crossover including start time and what we know so far

The Fortnite The Simpsons live event airs this weekend (November 1). We know that it's titled 'Welcome, Our Alien Overlords', and that it'll lead into the next season, which is going to be a collaboration with The Simpsons. This is a live event, being described by Epic Games as a "mini-event", so you'll want to make sure you know when things kick off, and secure your place in the Lobby.

There are plenty of new features currently in Fortnite, including the news of Sidekicks finally coming to the game in the next Battle Pass. We're currently at the tail end of Fortnitemares 2025, which will lead into a The Simpsons mini-season. While we don't have all the details yet, expect a new map, plenty of Simpsons skins and weapons, as well as a new Battle Pass. It's constant updates like these that make Fortnite one of our recommendations for the best free games to play in 2025.

Here's the Fortnite The Simpsons live event start time, and our live coverage in the build up to launch. We'll detail everything we know about the mini-event so far, and give you up to date info on what to expect. Once the event kicks off, I'll be diving in and offering my impressions as I play.

The Fortnite x The Simpsons live event starts on Saturday, November 1 at the times below:

East Coast (US): 11AM ET

11AM ET West Coast (US): 8AM PT

8AM PT United Kingdom: 3PM GMT

3PM GMT Central Europe: 4PM CET

4PM CET Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (November 2)

2AM AEDT (November 2) Japan (Tokyo): 12AM JST (November 2)

With Fortnite live events, I always recommend that you log into the game half an hour before start time. You'll want to get into the event pre-lobby as early as you can, as servers can fill up fast.

What we know about the next Fortnite live event

Not much has been revealed on the next Fortnite live event so far. We do know that it's called 'Welcome, Our Alien Overlords', and that it'll feature iconic extraterrestrial characters Kang and Kodos. There's currently a countdown clock at Creepy Camps, next to Bart's Treehouse. You can see this in the screenshot below:

The Fortnite X / Twitter account appears to be slowly building up to the live event. With the post below urging players to drop in before the start time to avoid missing the proceedings.

Attention puny earthlings! Our Alien Overlords have a message for us and you are commanded to drop in before 11AM ET on November 1. You dare not miss it.October 30, 2025

How long will the event last?

Epic Games hasn't revealed the end time for the Simpsons live event yet, but these usually run around 20 minutes at the maximum. The last one saw players fending off a giant squid enemy, and I'd expect similar here. I'll update this section once I hear more.

Fortnite The Simpsons live event countdown

If you head to Creepy Camps in Fortnite Battle Royale, you can see a red countdown clock, as in the image above. This counts down to the live event to the second, so it's a handy reminder as to when you'll be able to catch the debut of The Simpsons.

Fortnite The Simpsons downtime prediction

According to the ad embedded above, Fortnite The Simpsons is expected to launch at 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9pm GMT. As such, assuming that the event is an hour at most, Fortnite will likely enter into downtime for much of the day. It's possible that the current season will stay online for a bit after the conclusion of the live event, but I'd expect downtime to kick in at the times below, and to last around five hours:

East Coast (US): 12PM ET

12PM ET West Coast (US): 9AM PT

9AM PT United Kingdom: 4PM GMT

4PM GMT Central Europe: 5PM CET

5PM CET Australia (Sydney): 3AM AEDT (November 2)

3AM AEDT (November 2) Japan (Tokyo): 1AM JST (November 2)

