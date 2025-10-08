Fortnitemares 2025 start date, collaboration skins and teasers – everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite Halloween event

Fortnitemares 2025 has now been teased, and it's rumored to be releasing sometime in Fortnite later this week. Even if Epic Games has yet to reveal the full details on this year's Halloween event, we do know that it'll involve pop megastar Doja Cat and Ghostface from Scream. Other teases point to a Scooby Doo collaboration, as well as some other neat tie-ins.

Fortnite is currently well into Chapter 6 Season 4, and there has recently been a K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration that made a few changes to the map. As the year winds down, it's clear that Fortnite isn't slowing down any time soon. It is regular updates and changes, like Fortnitemares that have kept Fortnite ranked highly in our best free games list.

Here's everything we know about Fortnitemares 2025, including a look at the Doja Cat teaser and some info that's been revealed by leakers. As new details drop, this page will be updated.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has now confirmed that Fortnitemares 2025 will begin on October 9, 2025. This is according to an in-game pop-up that teases the upcoming event. You can see this image below:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnitemares 2025 confirmed collaborations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Thanks to the official Fortnite user account on Reddit (u/TheFortniteTeam), we know that Scooby Doo, Scream, and R.E.P.O. are a part of Fortnitemares 2025. The team posted images to a bunch of different subreddits, and you can see two of them in the image above. The Scream teaser is embedded below, showing a very terrified Peely reflected onto Ghostface's knife.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Over on the official Fortnite Instagram account, there have been a few audio clips posted that point to upcoming collaborations. The post below hints at Black Phone, with The Grabber speaking some iconic lines from the first movie.

A post shared by Fortnite (@fortnite)

Then there's the clip below, which features sound effects from the Friday the 13th series. Looks like Jason will be involved in Fortnitemares 2025!

A post shared by Fortnite (@fortnite)

Fortnitemares Doja Cat

.@DojaCat is ready to unleash chaos... pic.twitter.com/sVCit7Ms3GOctober 7, 2025

Finally, we have Doja Cat, who's been revealed as the main baddie for this year's Fortnitemares. The clip embedded above was shared on the official Fortnite Twitter account and is likely a small part of a trailer that'll drop sometime in the next 24 hours (on October 9). As always, I'll be sure to update this page once we get the official trailer drop.

Fortnitemares 2025 leaks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now onto some info that's been leaked by some prominent Fortnite leakers. The first comes from Twitter user @x103p, who spotted some upcoming Doja Cat skins, grabbing screens from a livestream held by Doja Cat herself over on Instagram. You can see this below:

DOJA CAT HAS 2 FORTNITE OUTFITS pic.twitter.com/UeN8V5ItZcOctober 7, 2025

Next up, we have @ShiinaBR over on Twitter, who has been a very reliable Fortnite leaker in the past. They posted a summary of the leaks so far, listing out rumored characters that are allegedly coming to Fortnitemares. So far, we've had much of the list confirmed, but we still need to see Terrifier and Poppy Playtime.

FORTNITEMARES 2025 - 60 HOURS LEFT - Ghostface - Jason Voorhees - Scooby-Doo - Doja Cat - Terrifier - Black Phone - Poppy Playtime - R.E.P.O. - And a lot of other skins & gameplay pic.twitter.com/D6Qhq9BQsvOctober 6, 2025

Given that these are Fortnite leaks and not from official sources, we can't confirm whether they're actually accurate. In the past, both of these sources have been right on the money, though Epic Games does tend to move content around at the last minute and save certain collaborations for later updates.