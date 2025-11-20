Fortnite Chapter 6 Finale live event teaser promises chaos with Godzilla vs King Kong as Epic Games confirms Season 7 collab that will debut an unfilmed Kill Bill short
The Fortnite Zero Hour event goes live on November 29
- Epic Games has released a teaser trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6's finale event
- Fortnite Zero Hour will go live on November 29 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm GMT
- Epic Games has also announced its Quentin Tarantino collaboration for Chapter 7, which will feature an unfilmed chapter from Kill Bill, titled The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge
Fortnite Chapter 6 is coming to a close, and Epic Games has teased the finale event that will see new characters coming together, as well as a glimpse at Chapter 7's Kill Bill collaboration.
Epic has revealed that the one-time live Fortnite Zero Hour event will go live on November 29 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm GMT and it's sure to be a spectacle.
From the trailer, it's confirmed that some of cinema's most iconic characters will be featured, including Godzilla and King Kong in an explosive battle, Kill Bill's Beatrix Kiddo, as well as Star Wars X-Wings and a gigantic Homer Simpson?
"Legends assemble in the final endgame to save reality," the description reads.
The official website also teases, "Heroes, villains, and worlds collide in the final endgame to save all reality."
Revenge is a dish best served cold. 11.30.25 pic.twitter.com/r5DbBKlTyPNovember 19, 2025
Speaking of Kill Bill, during the Fortnite Chapter 7 event (via FandomWire), it was announced that Quentin Tarantino's collaboration with the ongoing game will feature an unfilmed chapter from Kill Bill: Vol 1, titled "The Lost Chapter: Yuki's Revenge".
Tarantino wrote the unfilmed scene in 2003, which featured a revenge story focused on Yuki Yubari, who goes after Uma Thurman's Beatrix Kiddo for killing her sister Gogo Yubari in the movie.
Yuki's short never made it to the big screen due to Tarantino choosing not to shoot it for pacing reasons, but it will be featured in the upcoming collaboration in Chapter 7's battle pass, which will also include Gogo as an obtainable skin, according to leaks.
A new poster teasing the event has also been revealed, which showcases the first official look at Yuki in a pink car, wearing a school uniform and pigtails, and wielding a submachine gun.
Yuki's Revenge will seemingly be the main event of Chapter 7, which launches on November 30.
