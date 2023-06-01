Blox Fruits codes are a great way to get the upper hand while playing the One Piece-inspired action game. You see, developer Gamer Robot Inc. will periodically release free Blox Fruits codes that can be used to grant XP, as well as Beli (money).
You'll need all the help you can get while sailing the seven seas in Blox Fruits. There are enemies that control each island you can see on the horizon, but thankfully, defeating them will give you powerful upgrades that can be used in your next battles. It's this engaging gameplay loop that cements Blox Fruits as one of the best Roblox games around.
Here's a list of Blox Fruits codes for June 2023. We'll be sure to monitor when new codes are released for the game, and will update this page regularly. Make sure to check back in for more Blox Fruits codes, as well as info on what they do, and where to find more of them.
Blox Fruits codes June 2023
- AXIORE – Double XP for 20 minutes
- BIGNEWS – In-game title: 'Big News'
- BLUXXY – Double XP for 20 minutes
- ENYU_IS_PRO – Double XP for 20 minutes
- FUDD10 – 1 Beli
- FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli
- JCWK – Double XP for 20 minutes
- KITTGAMING – Double XP for 20 minutes
- MAGICBUS – Double XP for 20 minutes
- STARCODEHEO – Double XP for 20 minutes
- STRAWHATMAINE – Double XP for 20 minutes
- SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – Double XP for 20 minutes
- SUB2DAIGROCK – Double XP for 20 minutes
- SUB2FER999 – Double XP for 20 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Double XP for 30 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Double XP for 20 minutes
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Reset
- TANTAIGAMING – Double XP for 20 minutes
- THEGREATACE – Double XP for 20 minutes
How to enter Blox Fruits codes
To enter a Blox Fruits code in Blox Fruits, you'll need to launch the game. Now, look at the upper lefthand side of the screen for a Twitter icon. This will be next to the Home icon. Once the text box expands, you'll be able to enter your codes. Select 'Try' to trigger an active code. If successful, your reward will be applied. If the code has expired, it will say 'INVALID'. Note that you can only use most of these codes once.
Where to find Blox Fruits codes
The best way to find out about Blox Fruits codes is right here on this page, but if you'd rather get them straight from the source, then be sure to follow the game on Twitter (opens in a new tab). You can also check the Blox Fruits Discord (opens in a new tab), as seasonal Blox Fruits codes will be released regularly, and will have a short expiry time.
- Best Roblox games: top creations to play right now