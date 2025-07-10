Sexy and preposterous in equal measure, The Couple Next Door was a smash hit, so it's little surprise it's now been repurposed as an anthology, the British White Lotus, if you like. Aside from the Yorkshire cul-de-sac and creepy neighborhood watchman Alan (Hugh Dennis), it's all-new for season 2.

You can watch The Couple Next Door season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: All episodes available in UK from Monday, July 14 Watch free: Channel 4 (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock Channel 4 (try risk-free)

High-achieving medics Charlotte (Annabel Scholey) and Jacob (Sam Palladio), a superstar heart surgeon and consultant anaesthetist, respectively, seem to have it all. But when Mia (Aggy K Adams), a new recruit at the hospital and a classic femme fatale, rents out the house next door, both Charlotte and Jacob find themselves beguiled by her.

When Mia charms her way around Charlotte's initial misgivings, intrigue leads to friendship and, this being The Couple Next Door, a dangerous liaison. At the same time, Charlotte's ex Leo (Sendhil Ramamurthy) emerges back on the scene, turning Charlotte's head further and setting Jacob on edge.

It's only later that it dawns on Charlotte and Jacob that, since Mia entered their world, patients at the hospital have been dying in suspicious circumstances. Attraction and sexual fun aside, how much do they really know about her?

Read on as we explain how to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 for free

Viewers in the UK can watch The Couple Next Door season 2 FREE on Channel 4 and via the Channel 4 streaming service.

New episodes air on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9pm BST, starting July 14.

What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Couple Next Door season 2 from anywhere:

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 in the US?

There's no word on when The Couple Next Door season 2 will air in the US at the time of publication, but the first season came out on Starz in January 2025.

Not got the channel on cable? Subscribe to the Starz streaming platform. Plans usually cost $10.99 per month or $45.99 for six months, but they're currently down to $4.99 per month or $17.99 for six months.

Hulu's Starz add-on ($10.99 per month) is another great way to watch your favorite Starz shows. Hulu plans start from $9.99 per month after a FREE trial.

You can also stream Starz via Philo for $28 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, via Sling TV, which offers Starz for $5 per month, and via Prime Video, for $0.99 per month for two months for a limited time.

If you're a Brit across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in to Channel 4 as if you were back home.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 in Canada?

Starz is also the home of The Couple Next Door in Canada, where the first season dropped in January 2025. At the time of publication, there's been no word on season 2.

The STARZ streaming service can be added to various subscriptions including Crave and Prime Video. Whichever you chose, it'll cost CA$5.99 on top of your existing subscription.

For now, if you're a Brit traveling in Canada, a VPN will help you tune in.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 in Australia?

Binge is home to The Couple Next Door in Australia. Season 1 landed in December 2023, but there's no word yet on season 2 at the time of publication.

Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

In the meantime, if you're a Brit Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in.

The Couple Next Door: Everything you need to know

Who is in the cast of The Couple Next Door season 2? Annabel Scholey as Charlotte Sam Palladio as Jacob Aggy K Adams as Mia Sendhil Ramamurthy as Leo Hugh Dennis as Alan Janine Duvitski as Gloria Madhav Sharma as Viraj Shane Zaza as Hari Maimie McCoy as Gemma Adam James as Ben Jeff Rawle as Henry Tanya Moodie as Yvonne Jackie Clune as Annette Barney White as Brandon

Can I watch The Couple Next Door season 2 for free? Yes. Channel 4 is the home of The Couple Next Door season 2 in the UK, with episodes available to stream for free on the Channel 4 platform.

How many episodes of The Couple Next Door season 2 are there? The Couple Next Door season 2 comprises six episodes. They air on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays across two weeks, but will be available to stream online as a boxset from Monday, July 14.