Administrator Callum, financial advisor Jack S and store manager Jordan B are planning to bring the chaos to the masseria in I Kissed a Boy season 2. Ten housemates make for five (reasonably) happy couples, but can the boys keep their lust in check when a new arrival checks in? You bet they can't.

You can watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 9pm BST each Sun & Mon from May 11 (UK) Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

All dating shows need a gimmick, and I Kissed a Boy has two: host Dannii Minogue's ludicrously over-the-top entrances, and the Kiss-Off. Snogs serve as the kiss of life, the kiss of death and everything in-between in I Kissed a Boy – it's perhaps little wonder that none of the relationships forged in the first season survived the outside world – but if you don't lock lips in the Kiss-Off, you don't get to stay.

You fear for pharmacist Jack D, who doesn't tend to make the first move for fear of being rejected, and designer Ruben, who describes himself as indecisive.

While self-appointed gifts from up high Callum, Jack S and Jordan B reckon they'll be filling their boots at the country estate, civil servant (and world champion cheerleader) Aron, financial analyst Jas and sales manager Jordon R are seeking a longer-lasting connection.

Read on as we explain how to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 streams for free

Fans of the franchise in the UK can watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 FREE on BBC Three and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service. New episodes air on Sunday and Mondays at 9pm BST, starting May 11.

What if you're abroad? Grab a VPN and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. – So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 in the US

There's no word yet on when I Kissed a Boy season 2 will air in the US, but we have an inkling that it could arrive in June. That's because the previous season hit Hulu in mid-June for Pride Month, with I Kissed a Girl following.

If you're a Brit across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in to BBC iPlayer as if you were back home. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy in the UK

As mentioned above, I Kissed a Boy season 2 is available to watch for FREE on BBC Three in Australia. Episodes air at 9pm BST each Sunday and Monday, starting May 11.

Viewers can watch all of the drama unfold FREE via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Going to be outside the UK during I Kissed a Boy season 2? Simply download a VPN to access your iPlayer account from overseas, without being blocked.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 in Canada

Crave is home to I Kissed a Boy in Canada, but there's no word yet on season 2.

Plans start from CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content.

For now, if you're a Brit traveling in Canada, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 in Australia

We're still waiting on an announcement for I Kissed a Boy season 2 in Australia, but when it does arrive it will be free-to-air on the 10Play streaming service.

In the meantime, if you're a Brit Down Under, a VPN like NordVPN will help you tune in.

I Kissed a Boy season 2 cast

Adam, 27, marketing and brand manager from Reading

Aron, 27, civil servant and cheerleading coach from Croydon

Callum, 27, administrator from St Leonard’s on Sea, Hastings

Jack D, 26, hospital pharmacist from Glasgow

Jack S, 22, banking advisor from Wigan

Jas, 27, financial analyst from Glasgow

Jordan B, 25, retail store manager from the Lake District

Jordon R, 27, sales manager from Leeds

Lars, 23, hotel receptionist from Wolverhampton

Rory, 22, mental health support worker from Galway

Ruben, 24, artist and designer from London

Can I watch I Kissed a Boy season 2 for free? Yes. BBC Three is the home of I Kissed a Boy season 2 in the UK, with episodes available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.