Whip out the suncream, spray on the tan and forget your shirt has buttons — the OG dating show is back as CEO of Love Maya Jama welcomes a new crop of singles to the villa. It’s set to be a summer full of twists and turns, so read on, as we explain how to watch Love Island 2025 online from anywhere.

Watch Love Island UK season 12 online

As always, it’s likely to be a chaotic few weeks full of coupling, dumping and a few bombshell arrivals, and series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in its current incarnation.

The contestants this year are the usual group of impossibly gorgeous people, including motivational speaker Sophie, who’s after an attentive free spirit, Meg, who’s declared love bankruptcy and Tommy, a landscape gardener who spends as long manicuring his hair as he does lawns. There’s also a couple of football connections via semi-pro Harry and son-of-an-ex-professional Dejon, as well as Panto star Megan. Cabin crew member Helena’s perfect Islander is, simply, “Northern,” while Glaswegian Alima is after a Disney prince type — maybe Megan can help her find a Prince Charming.

It’s an eclectic bunch sure to entertain in the sun-soaked surrounds of the Love Island villa, and that’s before the coupling begins…

Ready for another steamy summer?

Can I watch Love Island UK season 12 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Love Island UK 2025 from Monday, June 9 completely FREE on ITV2 via the ITVX streaming platform. All you need is a valid UK TV license. Fans in New Zealand can also watch the show for free on TVNZ+ a couple of days later on June 11. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Love Island UK season 12 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Love Island UK 2025, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island UK 2025 from anywhere:

How to watch Love Island UK 2025 online in the UK

Brits can watch Love Island UK 2025 for FREE on ITVX, with the season set to begin on Monday, June 9. New episodes will drop daily, although Saturday's installment will be Unseen Bits from the previous week. You can also catch the show on ITV2, with episodes starting at around 9pm BST each night. Companion show Love Island: Aftersun will be available on ITVX and YouTube after each episode, while podcast Love Island: The Morning After can be streamed on the same platforms the following day. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Love Island UK 2025 online in the US

Love Island UK 2025 will stream on Hulu in the US, with episodes set to drop daily from Thursday, June 12.

Hulu prices start at $9.99 per month (or $99.99 annually) for the ad-supported plan up to $18.99 per month ad-free. New users may even be entitled to a whopping 30-day FREE trial.

There's also bundles available with Disney Plus and ESPN+ and an option to add Live TV.

Brit abroad in the US? Anyone traveling in the US who wants to watch their usual free streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch Love Island UK 2025 online in Canada?

While Love Island UK used to stream for free on CTV in Canada, that hasn't been the case the past few years, with no broadcaster set to air the latest season of the show.

You can still free stream some previous seasons, however.

Brits visiting Canada who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN, so you don't have to wait for the show to launch over there.

How to watch Love Island UK 2025 online in Australia

While no release date has been announced for Love Island UK 2025 Down Under, when it does arrive, we'd expect it to stream for FREE on 9Now.

Brit abroad in Oz and want to use ITVX instead? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Love Island UK 2025 online in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch new episodes of Love Island UK on FREE streamer TVNZ+, starting Wednesday, June 11 at 8:30pm NZST.

New Zealander abroad? You can use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream you can stream for free on TVNZ+ just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Love Island UK season 12

When is the Love Island UK 2025 release date? Love Island UK 2025 begins on Monday June 9 in the UK. Episodes will start on Wednesday, June 11 in New Zealand and Thursday, June 12 in the US. The Australian release date is TBC but we'll keep you up to date with that one!

Love Island UK 2025 islanders

Meg, 25, Payroll Specialist, Southampton

Helena, 29, Cabin Crew, London

Shakira, 22, Marketing, Burnley

Sophie, 29, Motivational Speaker & Author, Manchester

Megan, 24, Musical Theater Performer & Energy Broker, Brighton

Alima, 23, Wealth Management Client Executive, Glasgow

Kyle, 23, Water Operative, Stafford

Harry, 30, Gold Trader, Semi-Professional Footballer & Model, Guildford

Blu, 26, Construction Project Manager, London

Dejon, 26, Personal Trainer, London

Tommy, 22, Landscape Gardener, Hertfordshire

Ben, 23, Private Hire Taxi Driver, Gloucester

Where is Love Island UK 2025 filmed? Love Island returns to villa Sa Vinyassa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Majorca for the 2025 season, with the nearby Alchemy Villa used as Casa Amor.

Who is the host of Love Island UK 2025? Love Island is hosted by Maya Jama, a British TV personality and radio DJ who also hosts the All Stars seasons of the show as well as Love Island Games. Jama took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore in 2022 and was also seen earlier this year as a new addition to the judging panel of The Masked Singer.

Is there a Love Island UK 2025 spin-off? There is! Two, in fact. Love Island: Aftersun is hosted by Maya Jama and features regular panelists Amy Hart, Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack — in addition to new faces Joe Baggs and Ash Holme — discussing all the goings on in the villa. Love Island: The Morning After is a visual podcast hosted by Hart and Polack, where they chat about the previous night's episode. Both can be streamed for free on ITVX and YouTube.