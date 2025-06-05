How to watch Virgin Island online and for FREE – stream all episodes from USA, Australia, Canada

A group of singles in a sun-soaked locale? The word ‘island' in the title? At first glance this may appear another in a long line of trashy dating shows, but don’t be fooled, as this new reality show is sweet, charming and just a little bit awkward. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Virgin Island online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Virgin Island online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Monday, May 12 FREE UK stream: Channel 4 (all episodes available now) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

With young people today facing a barrage of social media fakery, online pornography and epidemic levels of loneliness, according to a study by University College London, one in eight 26-year-olds is a virgin. Facing issues such as body image anxiety and fear of intimacy, many find it hard even to initiate conversation with potential partners, let alone take things further.

Virgin Island, then, aims to explore these issues as 12 virgins aged between 22-30 head out to an island in the Mediterranean to embark on a programme that sees sexologists Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman help them conquer their fears of sex and intimacy.

What follows is a wild journey involving first dates, stripping off, self love and role play as our virgins head toward the climax of the six episodes.

If you prefer your summer sauciness with more heart and less snark, read on for how to watch Virgin Island online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Virgin Island for FREE? Viewers in the UK can watch Virgin Island completely FREE on Channel 4, with all episodes available to stream right now. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Virgin Island from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Virgin Island, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Virgin Island from anywhere:

How to watch Virgin Island online for FREE in the UK

All six episodes of Virgin Island are available for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service, having aired back in May. Away from the UK when it lands? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch Virgin Island online in the US, Canada and Australia?

There's currently no word on any international broadcasts for Virgin Island, but check back for news on global release dates as we get it.

UK viewer overseas? Anyone from the UK travelling overseas looking to watch Virgin Island can stream as usual by using a VPN.

What you need to know about Virgin Island

Virgin Island trailer

When was the Virgin Island release date? Virgin Island aired throughout May 2025 in the UK and is now available to stream in full on the Channel 4 platform. International release dates are TBC.

Who is participating in Virgin Island?

Emma, 23, Food Service Worker

Ben, 30, Civil Servant

Dave, 24, Accountant

Jason, 25, Admin Worker

Louise, 22, Care Advisor

Charlotte, 29, Care Worker

Holly, 23, Dog Groomer

Pia, 23, Digital Marketing Assistant

Taylor, 29, Receptionist

Tom, 23, Drama Student

Viraj, 25, Personal Trainer

Zac, 23, Delivery Driver

Virgin Island episode guide

Episode 1 | WATCH HERE

The group arrive at the island retreat and learn about the hands-on therapy, while the experts get to grips with their issues. Who’ll be the first to embrace the intimate touch?

Episode 2 | WATCH HERE

Can touch therapy, massage and the 'animal game' ignite the group's sexual impulses? Jason attempts to overcome his fear of hugging.

Episode 3 | WATCH HERE

It's the 'confidence phase' of the course. The virgins attempt to overcome their anxieties and discover who they really are. Emma reveals a buried secret and goes on a date with Viraj.

Episode 4 | WATCH HERE

Halfway through the course and the group are encouraged to get naked. Charlotte drops her confident exterior as Dave has a series of sexual firsts with a surrogate-partner therapist.

Episode 5 | WATCH HERE

As the course approaches its climax, it's time for the group to learn about masturbation and how to have an orgasm. And Zac finds out the hard way that sex can be complicated.

Episode 6 | WATCH HERE

It's the last days on Virgin Island. Who's found the answers they’ve been looking for? Can Ben get over his phobia of nudity? And Charlotte tries out as a dominatrix.