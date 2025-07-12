How to watch Love Island USA 2025 Finale for FREE

Watch Love Island USA online from anywhere

With just two days left to go, it’s safe to say that the 2025 edition of the steamy dating show has been one of the most dramatic yet. Peacock stream brand new episodes in the US, but with FREE options in Canada (CTV) and upcoming free streams in New Zealand (TVNZ+) and the UK (ITVX), now’s the time to catch up on all the drama, and remember, you can watch Love Island USA from anywhere with a VPN.

It’s been a chaotic season so far, with more uncoupling than a cargo train, and even when things did look rosy for one couple — Nic and Cierra — the latter was booted from the villa thanks to some unsavoury social media history. We won’t go into too much more spoilerific detail here in case you’re one of those waiting for your country’s free stream, but prepare for things to get dramatic.

After last season's new villa there’s no huge changes this time round, although there’s plenty of twists to keep things spicy. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix returned for a sophomore year of hosting duties while fan-favourite Iain Stirling provides his usual sardonic narration for the final few days.

Whether you’re yet to stream a single episode, or eagerly awaiting the final couple of days, there’s plenty worth tuning in for as the Fijian summer heats up, so read on for where to watch Love Island USA online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Love Island USA for FREE? Depending on where you are and how current you're fussed about being, there's plenty of options to stream Love Island USA 2025 for FREE. Canadians can get episodes just a few days behind the US, streaming FREE on CTV. New Zealanders will be able to enjoy the full season for FREE starting August 4 on TVNZ+. Meanwhile, Brits will be able to stream season 7 free on ITVX, although a release date is TBC, while it's also expected that 2025 Love Island USA episodes will land on 9Now in Australia after thir exclusive first run on Stan.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 from anywhere

If you're abroad and looking to watch the series, you may be unable to watch Love Island USA due to geo-restrictions on your usual streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA season 7 from anywhere

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your usual service and watch Love Island USA season 7 free streams as if you were back at home

How to watch Love Island USA 2025 in the US

Love Island USA season 7 is available exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US, and started on Tuesday, June 3. The show streams at 9pm ET / 6pm PT every day except Wednesdays. Episodes will be available to watch online to subscribers with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $13.99 per month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 17% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Love Island USA around the globe

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 in Canada

Canadians can stream episodes of Love Island USA 2025 from FREE via the CTV website and app. The dating show also streams on Crave in Canada with plans starting from CA$9.99 a month up to CA$22 per month for 4K, ad-free streaming. If you're a Canadian traveling south of the border and want to watch your usual free stream, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA 2025 for FREE in the UK

While no release date has been announced just yet, Love Island USA season 7 will stream for FREE in the UK on ITVX (also the home of the UK iteration). You can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. US viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island USA from abroad.

How to watch Love Island USA 2025 online in Australia

Love Island USA season 7 is streaming exclusively on Stan in Australia. Once the season is done, it's likely that episodes will be added to the FREE 9Now streaming service. 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to make a Nine account to gain access. Of course, this service is geo-restricted, so if you happen to be outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're in Australia when watching.

How to watch Love Island USA 2025 online in New Zealand

Kiwi's can stream the whole of Love Island USA 2025 online for FREE on TVNZ+ from Monday, August 4 at 8am NZST. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while away from home.