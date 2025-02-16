How to watch Temptation Island Spain online from anywhere (and for free)

Temptation Island Spain is free on Mitele ( Spain restricted)

Unblock Mitele with NordVPN

9 episodes available now

Temptation Island Spain – known locally as La Isla de las Tentaciones – is taking the internet by storm, with "Montoya, por favor!" memes flooding social media for weeks. But how can you watch Temptation Island Spain online? Is it available in the UK, US or Australia? What TV is it on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Temptation Island Spain free online from anywhere as the "high drama" of watching José Carlos Montoya’s meltdown after seeing his girlfriend cheat with another man grips the world...

How to watch Temptation Island Spain free online

You can watch Temptation Island Spain (La Isla de las Tentaciones) on free streaming platform Mitele... but only in Spain.

If you want to watch the epic "Montoya, por favor 🥲" episodes in full, you'll need a VPN to remove that pesky 'not available in your region' block.

How to watch Temptation Island Spain from anywhere

Although Mitele is free, it's only broadcasting Temptation Island in Spain.

Reality TV fans traveling or working outside Spain will need to use a VPN to access Mitele's free Temptation Island episodes.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Mitele and stream La Isla de las Tentaciones.

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access Mitele from outside the Spain? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Mitele as if you were back home and watch Temptation Island Spain from anywhere.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Temptation Island Spain for free.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Spanish Mitele stream, you'd select 'Madrid'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Mitele website, sign in, and watch Temptation Island Spain for free.

Can I watch Temptation Island Spain (2025) in the UK?

(Image credit: Mitele)

While the U.S. Temptation Island franchise is widely available – fresh episodes are dropping on Netflix on March 12 – the Spanish version, which, let's be honest is the only version worth watching right now, is not broadcast outside of Spain.

The solution? If you are a Spaniard visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to unblock Mitele and watch all 9 episodes for free now.

We tested NordVPN and it works with almost any streaming service you can think of.

Can I watch Temptation Island Spain in the USA?

You can find six seasons of the US version of the show across Peacock ($29.99 for a whole year) and Apple TV+. But not Temptation Island Spain.

Spanish TV fans will need a good VPN to watch the viral reality hit for free on Mitele when outside of the country.

Episode 1 of Temptation Island Spain is ready and waiting for you...

What is Temptation Island Spain?

(Image credit: Mitele)

Temptation Island Spain is a popular reality dating show that follows the same premise as its saucy international counterparts. Couples who are facing 'challenges' in their relationships are taken to a tropical island, where they are separated and introduced to a group of single boys and single girls.

The couples are tasked with testing their loyalty and trust as they flirt with these singles in various tempting and provocative situations set up by the show's producers. But here's the kicker: at the end of the week the couples must watch a video playback of their other half 'interacting' with the singles. From kissing to foursomes – it's all happened on Temptation Island over the years.

At the end of the so-called 'experiment' the couples either renew their vows and leave stronger than ever... or head straight to splits-ville in a whirlwind of guilt, jealously and recrimination. It's quite a fun show to watch – but golly, Temptation Island Spain takes things to a whole new, X-rated level.

"Montoya, por favor!" The latest episode of #TemptationIsland has given us what might be the most dramatic moment in reality TV history! 🌪️ José Carlos Montoya, watching from afar, witnessed his girlfriend Anita Williams getting intimately close with the muscular Manuel. As Anita… pic.twitter.com/7XTWOonpvIFebruary 8, 2025