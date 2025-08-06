How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 - it's *FREE*

Series host Stephan Mangan welcomes another batch of thrill-seeking contestants to The Fortune Hotel, arriving to spend summer in a Caribbean paradise and hoping to leave with a suitcase crammed with £250,000 cash.

You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online on ITVX for free. Away from home? Download a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: August 6 at 9pm BST New episodes: every Wednesday and Thursday Channel: ITV1 Free live streams: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

The Fortune Hotel made a splash when it debuted in 2024, the gameshow’s tropical setting, scheming hotel guests, and high-stakes gameplay attracting an audience of almost 12 million thanks to its “fiendishly addictive mix of The Traitors and The White Lotus” (The Guardian).

Now the resort’s doors are being flung open to eleven new teams, each randomly assigned a silver case on check-in: one containing £250,000, the majority sadly empty, and one holding the dreaded Early Check Out card. Following the daily challenge, the contestants then assemble for The Night Cap: a tense exchange of briefcases as they try to locate the loot, avoid parting with it, or offload the Early Check Out case resulting in elimination.

Ready for another pulse-raising stay in paradise? Then keep reading where we explain how to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 and stream every episode and free from anywhere on ITVX.

How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 for FREE

Prepare to sweat through your shorts as the hit competition returns. In the UK, The Fortune Hotel series 2 will debut on Wednesday, August 6 at 9pm BST, with new episodes airing twice a week on ITV1 every Wednesday and Thursday throughout August. Don’t have cable? You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online live or on-demand and 100% free in the UK with the network's ITVX streaming service (though you’ll need a TV license to watch the platform’s content live). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch The Fortune Hotel on ITVX from abroad.

How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 from anywhere

You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 free from the UK. But, if you find yourself abroad at any point during the series, geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Fortune Hotel on ITVX while abroad.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best VPN out there right now.

Use a VPN to watch The Fortune Hotel from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to ITVX and start streaming The Fortune Hotel as if you were back at home

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in the US?

Despite critical acclaim and comparisons to global phenomenon The Traitors, neither series of The Fortune Hotel has been acquired for distribution in the US yet. Should we get any new information about the show’s American prospects, however, we'll let you know here.

A UK fan abroad? To connect to ITVX from anywhere you’ll need a VPN, which will allow you to stream the show just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in Australia?

Although series 1 of The Fortune Hotel did get picked up in Australia (it’s currently available to stream with a Foxtel Now subscription), there’s been no information regarding whether Foxtel renewed the series for a second season. We’ll update our guide should we hear of a series 2 release Down Under.

NB: If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad trying to connect to ITVX, sign up to a VPN to use the same services you have access to back home.

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in New Zealand?

Not just yet! But it could be only a matter of time before Kiwis can watch “The Fortune Hotel” series 2. New Zealand broadcast the inaugural season of the nail-biting competition series on TVNZ 2, about a month after its UK debut on the ITV channel (which is also available to stream on TVNZ Plus). Consequently, we’d expect series 2 to land there too, although not until early September.

Traveling away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re a New Zealander abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while on the move.

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 in Canada?

Sadly, there isn’t any way to watch “The Fortune Hotel” in Canada, with no known plans to air the show in North America at the present moment.

However, Brits abroad can still catch this gripping gameshow. As mentioned above, if you purchase a VPN you’ll be able to enjoy every episode via ITVX the same way you would at home.

Everything you need to know about The Fortune Hotel series 2

Fortune Hotel Series 2 - Coming soon! - YouTube Watch On

Who are the contestants in The Fortune Hotel series 2?

Allan and Jacob, a couple, living in London

Gurks and Gavs, friends, from Leicester

Marilyn and Maxine, friends, from Essex

Atholl and John, father and son, from Scotland

James and Yasmine, father and daughter, from Huddersfield

Chelsey and Briony, friends, from Wigan

Nella and Tope, a couple, from London

Jake and Mike, brothers, from Wigan

Fred and Min, life partners, from Blackpool

Martina and Briony, mother and daughter, from Brighton

Sue and Jeremy, mother and son, from Halifax/London

The Fortune Hotel series 2 episode list

Episode 1: Wednesday, August 6

Episode 2: Thursday, August 7

Episode 3: Wednesday, August 13

Episode 4: Thursday, August 14

Episode 5: Wednesday, August 20

Episode 6: Thursday, August 21

Episode 7: Wednesday, August 27

Episode 8: Thursday, August 28

Where can I watch spin-off show Late Check Out with Ellie Taylor? Looking for an extended stay at The Fortune Hotel? New vodcast Late Check Out with comedian Ellie Taylor will dish all the behind-the-scenes gossip, provide exclusive clips, and feature interviews with our recently eliminated contestants. Episodes will be available on ITVX and YouTube immediately after each Wednesday and Thursday evening broadcast of the main show. Each episode will also be available as a podcast.

Who won series 1 of The Fortune Hotel? Sheffield mother and son duo, Jo-Anne and Will, 55 and 20 years old respectively, won the series last year and checked out of The Fortune Hotel with a grand total of £210,000.