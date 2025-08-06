How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 - it's *FREE*
A life-changing £250,000 awaits another lucky couple
Series host Stephan Mangan welcomes another batch of thrill-seeking contestants to The Fortune Hotel, arriving to spend summer in a Caribbean paradise and hoping to leave with a suitcase crammed with £250,000 cash.
You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online on ITVX for free. Away from home? Download a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.
Premiere date: August 6 at 9pm BST
New episodes: every Wednesday and Thursday
Channel: ITV1
Free live streams: ITVX (UK)
Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
The Fortune Hotel made a splash when it debuted in 2024, the gameshow’s tropical setting, scheming hotel guests, and high-stakes gameplay attracting an audience of almost 12 million thanks to its “fiendishly addictive mix of The Traitors and The White Lotus” (The Guardian).
Now the resort’s doors are being flung open to eleven new teams, each randomly assigned a silver case on check-in: one containing £250,000, the majority sadly empty, and one holding the dreaded Early Check Out card. Following the daily challenge, the contestants then assemble for The Night Cap: a tense exchange of briefcases as they try to locate the loot, avoid parting with it, or offload the Early Check Out case resulting in elimination.
Ready for another pulse-raising stay in paradise? Then keep reading where we explain how to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 and stream every episode and free from anywhere on ITVX.
How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 for FREE
Prepare to sweat through your shorts as the hit competition returns. In the UK, The Fortune Hotel series 2 will debut on Wednesday, August 6 at 9pm BST, with new episodes airing twice a week on ITV1 every Wednesday and Thursday throughout August.
Don’t have cable? You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online live or on-demand and 100% free in the UK with the network's ITVX streaming service (though you’ll need a TV license to watch the platform’s content live).
Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch The Fortune Hotel on ITVX from abroad.
How to watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 from anywhere
You can watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 free from the UK. But, if you find yourself abroad at any point during the series, geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Fortune Hotel on ITVX while abroad.
Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's really easy-to-use software that makes your laptop, smartphone or streaming device think it's somewhere else entirely and also encrypts your internet traffic. We think NordVPN is the very best VPN out there right now.
Use a VPN to watch The Fortune Hotel from anywhere
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and get an Amazon gift card included right now!
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to ITVX and start streaming The Fortune Hotel as if you were back at home
Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in the US?
Despite critical acclaim and comparisons to global phenomenon The Traitors, neither series of The Fortune Hotel has been acquired for distribution in the US yet. Should we get any new information about the show’s American prospects, however, we'll let you know here.
A UK fan abroad? To connect to ITVX from anywhere you’ll need a VPN, which will allow you to stream the show just like you would back home.
Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in Australia?
Although series 1 of The Fortune Hotel did get picked up in Australia (it’s currently available to stream with a Foxtel Now subscription), there’s been no information regarding whether Foxtel renewed the series for a second season. We’ll update our guide should we hear of a series 2 release Down Under.
NB: If you’re out of the country – say, a British citizen abroad trying to connect to ITVX, sign up to a VPN to use the same services you have access to back home.
Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 online in New Zealand?
Not just yet! But it could be only a matter of time before Kiwis can watch “The Fortune Hotel” series 2. New Zealand broadcast the inaugural season of the nail-biting competition series on TVNZ 2, about a month after its UK debut on the ITV channel (which is also available to stream on TVNZ Plus). Consequently, we’d expect series 2 to land there too, although not until early September.
Traveling away from home? Don’t forget that if you’re a New Zealander abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ+ while on the move.
Can I watch The Fortune Hotel series 2 in Canada?
Sadly, there isn’t any way to watch “The Fortune Hotel” in Canada, with no known plans to air the show in North America at the present moment.
However, Brits abroad can still catch this gripping gameshow. As mentioned above, if you purchase a VPN you’ll be able to enjoy every episode via ITVX the same way you would at home.
Everything you need to know about The Fortune Hotel series 2
Who are the contestants in The Fortune Hotel series 2?
- Allan and Jacob, a couple, living in London
- Gurks and Gavs, friends, from Leicester
- Marilyn and Maxine, friends, from Essex
- Atholl and John, father and son, from Scotland
- James and Yasmine, father and daughter, from Huddersfield
- Chelsey and Briony, friends, from Wigan
- Nella and Tope, a couple, from London
- Jake and Mike, brothers, from Wigan
- Fred and Min, life partners, from Blackpool
- Martina and Briony, mother and daughter, from Brighton
- Sue and Jeremy, mother and son, from Halifax/London
The Fortune Hotel series 2 episode list
- Episode 1: Wednesday, August 6
- Episode 2: Thursday, August 7
- Episode 3: Wednesday, August 13
- Episode 4: Thursday, August 14
- Episode 5: Wednesday, August 20
- Episode 6: Thursday, August 21
- Episode 7: Wednesday, August 27
- Episode 8: Thursday, August 28
Where can I watch spin-off show Late Check Out with Ellie Taylor?
Looking for an extended stay at The Fortune Hotel? New vodcast Late Check Out with comedian Ellie Taylor will dish all the behind-the-scenes gossip, provide exclusive clips, and feature interviews with our recently eliminated contestants.
Episodes will be available on ITVX and YouTube immediately after each Wednesday and Thursday evening broadcast of the main show. Each episode will also be available as a podcast.
Who won series 1 of The Fortune Hotel?
Sheffield mother and son duo, Jo-Anne and Will, 55 and 20 years old respectively, won the series last year and checked out of The Fortune Hotel with a grand total of £210,000.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.