How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix on Servus On — it's *FREE*

Hungarian GP starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET on Sunday, August 3

You can watch the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix live on Servus On, which is live streaming every session of the weekend for free. The only catch? Servus On is an Austrian platform, so commentary is in German. That's a small price to pay, compared to the fees that the vast majority of F1 broadcasters charge.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is the final race before F1's two-week summer shutdown, and with Oscar Piastri 16 points ahead of Lando Norris going into the weekend, it's an opportunity for the Australian to inflict an almighty psychological blow upon his teammate.

So how can you watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere? Can you get the free Hungarian Grand Prix stream in the UK, US or Canada? And is Servus On available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free...

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix for free on Servus On

Servus' free streaming platform, Servus On, is broadcasting the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix for free. We've watched previous races on Servus On this season and the quality has been excellent.

To watch Servus On: visit the Servus website or download the ServusTV On app (iOS / Android ). You don't even need a Servus account.

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix on Servus On from anywhere

Servus On is only broadcasting the Hungarian Grand Prix in Austria.

F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access Servus On's free Hungarian Grand Prix stream this weekend.

There are lots of VPN but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Servus On and stream the Hngarian Grand Prix like a pro....

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 free on Servus On.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free Servus On stream, you'd select 'Austria'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Servus website, sign in, and watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on Servus On for free.

What will Servus On's Hungarian Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?

Viewers can stream Practice 1, Practice 2, Practice 3, Qualifying and the Hungarian Grand Prix itself on Servus On.

Servus is showing half of this season's F1 races, with the Italian, Singapore, Mexico City, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi GPs still to come.

The full Hungarian Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.

Hungarian Grand Prix schedule & times

Friday, August 1

Practice 1 – 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

Practice 2 – 4pm BST / 11am ET

Saturday, August 2

Practice 3 – 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

Qualifying – 3pm BST / 10am ET

Sunday, August 3

Hungarian Grand Prix – 2pm BST / 9am ET

What devices is Servus On available on?

You can use Servus On on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire – FireOS 7 and above

Android – Android 8.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS 17 and above

Hisense – VIDAA U3 and above

iOS – iOS 17 and above

LG Smart TVs – WebOS 6 and above

Philips – Titan OS 2024 and above

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs – Tizen 6.5 and above

Xbox – Xbox One

Is Servus On a good platform for watching Formula 1?

F1 is locked behind a sizeable paywall in most places, but Servus has the broadcasting rights to 12 races this season, so it's really worth getting familiar with.

Remember, use NordVPN to watch your Servus On stream if you're outside Austria right now.