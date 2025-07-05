Formula 1 returns to Silverstone for Round 12 of the F1 season.

The British Grand Prix 2025 features practice sessions on Friday, July 4, qualifying on Saturday, July 5, before Sunday's 52-lap race around the 5.891-kilometer Silverstone Circuit. With the three-way championship battle heating up mid-season, this home race promises compelling action.

Lando Norris will be looking to gain a first victory at Silverstone after reasserting himself on the Championship with a narrow 2.7-second victory over teammate Oscar Piastri in Austria last week.

Piastri tops the 2025 F1 Drivers' Championship after the first eleven rounds, with McLaren leading Mercedes at the top of the Constructors table, but Ferrari are finding surprising pace. Nine-time British GP winner Lewis Hamilton is listed at +1600 in this week's F1 odds as he looks to capture his first win in his debut season in the Fezza.

Here's our easy guide on to how to watch F1 live online from anywhere, with potential free streams in your country

How to watch F1 2025 Season for FREE

The 2025 Formula 1 season isn't available for free in every country. However, in these select destinations you can catch specific races/highlights or the full season for FREE.

Australia – 10Play (free highlights)

– 10Play (free highlights) Austria – ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast)

– ServusTV or ORF (free live broadcast) Belgium – RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast)

– RTBF Auvio (free live broadcast) Canada – Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English)

– Canadian Grand Prix is free on CTV (English) Luxembourg – RTL Zwee (free live broadcast)

– RTL Zwee (free live broadcast) U.K. – Channel 4 free British Grand Prix live stream

How to watch F1 2025 from anywhere

🌎 ABROAD? F1 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you are traveling outside your country you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

A VPN will allow you relocate your device back to your home country. NordVPN is our favorite VPN and you can make use of it to watch the F1 season while you're away from home.

How to watch F1 2025 like a pro

The easiest way to watch F1 is through their official streaming platforms.

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race, with no ad breaks.

Want to know the cost of this where you are? Don't worry, we've got you covered below with the latest prices.

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

How to watch F1 2025 in the US

Are you a US resident and a massive fan of F1? Well outside of using F1 TV Pro, you can use ESPN or ABC to watch all the races this season.

If you don't have cable, make sure to watch the F1 via Sling TV. Sling TV includes ESPN and ABC with its Blue plan and you can get 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, ESPN+ has all the action from just $10.99 a month.

If you want to catch the F1 but are traveling outside America right now. Make sure to use NordVPN to watch your usual services.

How to watch F1 2025 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is the home of F1 with a dedicated channel for all the action.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

As well as this, Channel 4 will broadcast Sunday's British Grand Prix live from Silverstone and you can catch highlights of every Grand Prix on their Channel 4 on demand platform.

Outside the UK for the race? Use NordVPN (try risk-free) to watch while on your travels.

How to watch F1 2025 in Australia

Fox Sports via Kayo is the main option for Australian viewers with full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options.

Plans start from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer.

Oscar Piastri is flying in the Championship and if you are out the country and want to stream on Kayo, make sure to use NordVPN.

How to watch F1 2025 in Canada

For Canadian F1 fans everything you need to watch every single Grand Prix is on TSN.

If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practices, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Use NordVPN to if you're outside the country for one of the races.

Your guide to the 2025 Formula 1 Season

The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship race calendar features 24 live televised races. We'll keep you updated on them right here.

4-6 July: United Kingdom

25-27 July: Belgium

1-3 August: Hungary

29-31 August: Netherlands

5-7 September: Italy

19-21 September: Azerbaijan

3-5 October: Singapore

17-19 October: United States (Austin)

24-26 October: Mexico

7-9 November: Sao Paulo

20-22 November: Las Vegas

28-30 November: Qatar

5-7 December: Abu Dhabi

F1 driver lineup (2025 season)

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan (rookie)

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Haas – Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman (rookie)

McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Mercedes – George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (rookie)

Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls (formally RB) – Liam Lawson (rookie) and Isack Hadjar (rookie)

Sauber – Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto (rookie)

Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Drivers Championship Standings (Top 10)

Oscar Piastri (216 PTS) Lando Norris (201 PTS) Max Verstappen (155 PTS) George Russell (146 PTS) Charles Leclerc (119 PTS) Lewis Hamilton (91 PTS) Kimi Antonelli (63 PTS) Alexander Albon (42 PTS) Esteban Ocon (23 PTS) Nico Hulkenberg (22 PTS)

Constructors Championship Standings

McLaren (417 PTS) Ferrari (210 PTS) Mercedes (209 PTS) Red Bull Racing (162 PTS) Williams (55 PTS) Racing Bulls (36 PTS) Haas (29 PTS) Aston Martin (28 PTS) KICK Sauber (26 PTS) Alpine (11 PTS)

Latest F1 2025 highlights

FP1 Highlights | 2025 British Grand Prix - YouTube Watch On

Must-watch F1 races

Don't miss these legendary circuits:

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium's rain-soaked rollercoaster) – Weather-affected drama on a historic track.

(Belgium's rain-soaked rollercoaster) – Weather-affected drama on a historic track. Monza (Italy's "Temple of Speed") – Breathtaking straight-line speed and the passionate Tifosi

(Italy's "Temple of Speed") – Breathtaking straight-line speed and the passionate Tifosi Silverstone (birthplace of F1) – Fast, flowing corners and unpredictable British weather

When are the F1 sprint races? Six circuits will host F1 Sprint weekends in 2025: China, Miami, Austin (Texas), Qatar, Belgium and Brazil (per Formula1.com)

When can I watch the F1 movie?

You can watch the F1 movie in theaters from June 25, 2025. The Apple Original film – directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (who keeps popping up on the grid walk), Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton – stars Pitt as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to the sport to partner rookie team mate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), at the fictional APXGP team. We recently watched the finger-tingling haptic trailer for the F1 movie.