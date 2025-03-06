'Formula 1: Drive to Survive': How to watch live streams of the high-octane-fueled series

Watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 online

Until Max Verstappen left the other drives in his dust, the 2024 F1 season was one of the most tense, exciting editions in years. Documenting every chicane was another run of the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries, with 10 episodes available to stream globally on Netflix from Friday, March 7.

Read on for how to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, March 7 Stream: Netflix Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Netflix's access-all-areas series has already documented fiery feuds, death-defying crashes and victory after victory for Verstappen. But there's so much fertile ground to tread in season 7.

For starters, there's the sensational off-track storyline that threatened to de-wing Red Bull, with allegations made against Christian Horner stealing the headlines at the start of the season. That left his drivers exposed, with McLaren and Lando Norris making the season a genuine two-horse race.

Outside of that, you can expect plenty of attention paid to Sir Lewis Hamilton's final year at Mercedes, after he announced a surprise move to rivals Ferrari.

So if the Formula 1 pre-season testing whetted your appetite and you need something to get you in the mood for the upcoming 2025 season, we’ve got all the information you need on where to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 online and stream all episodes from anywhere.

How to watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 online around the world

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a Netflix property – all 10 episodes of season 7 will land on the world's most popular streaming service on Friday, March 7 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT.

Discover the other best Netflix series with our dedicated guide, with all six seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive available to stream on the platform at your leisure.

How to watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 but Netflix isn't available where you are (or maybe it's been blocked at your school or office), there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 for free? Netflix is a paid-for service around the world and doesn't offer any free trials. But, as its Help Center website says: "you have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you".

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 featured drivers and team principals

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Max Verstappen

Sergio Pérez

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

Alex Albon

Daniel Ricciardo

Jack Doohan

Toto Wolff

Zak Brown

Christian Horner

Fred Vasseur

James Vowles

Flavio Briatore

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 episode guide

There will be 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7, all hitting Netflix at the same time on Friday, March 7.

Episode 1 – Business as Usual

– Business as Usual Episode 2 – Frenemies

– Frenemies Episode 3 – Looking Out for Number 1

– Looking Out for Number 1 Episode 4 – Carlos Signs

– Carlos Signs Episode 5 – Le Curse of Leclerc

– Le Curse of Leclerc Episode 6 – Wheels of Fortune

– Wheels of Fortune Episode 7 – In the Heat of the Night

– In the Heat of the Night Episode 8 – Elbows Out

– Elbows Out Episode 9 – Under New Management

– Under New Management Episode 10 – End Game

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 trailer

Netflix dropped the official Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 trailer on February 28:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On