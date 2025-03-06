'Formula 1: Drive to Survive': How to watch live streams of the high-octane-fueled series

Rev up for the new F1 season and get your adrenaline fix with this new docuseries that shows behind-the-scene footage

Still from the official trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive
(Image credit: Netflix)
Watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 online

Until Max Verstappen left the other drives in his dust, the 2024 F1 season was one of the most tense, exciting editions in years. Documenting every chicane was another run of the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries, with 10 episodes available to stream globally on Netflix from Friday, March 7.

Read on for how to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Release date: Friday, March 7

Stream: Netflix

Use NordVPN to watch any stream

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Netflix's access-all-areas series has already documented fiery feuds, death-defying crashes and victory after victory for Verstappen. But there's so much fertile ground to tread in season 7.

For starters, there's the sensational off-track storyline that threatened to de-wing Red Bull, with allegations made against Christian Horner stealing the headlines at the start of the season. That left his drivers exposed, with McLaren and Lando Norris making the season a genuine two-horse race.

Outside of that, you can expect plenty of attention paid to Sir Lewis Hamilton's final year at Mercedes, after he announced a surprise move to rivals Ferrari.

So if the Formula 1 pre-season testing whetted your appetite and you need something to get you in the mood for the upcoming 2025 season, we’ve got all the information you need on where to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 online and stream all episodes from anywhere.

How to watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 online around the world

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a Netflix property – all 10 episodes of season 7 will land on the world's most popular streaming service on Friday, March 7 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT.

Discover the other best Netflix series with our dedicated guide, with all six seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive available to stream on the platform at your leisure.

How to watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 but Netflix isn't available where you are (or maybe it's been blocked at your school or office), there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 for free?

Netflix is a paid-for service around the world and doesn't offer any free trials. But, as its Help Center website says: "you have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you".

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 featured drivers and team principals

  • Lando Norris
  • Oscar Piastri
  • Carlos Sainz Jr.
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • George Russell
  • Max Verstappen
  • Sergio Pérez
  • Esteban Ocon
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Alex Albon
  • Daniel Ricciardo
  • Jack Doohan
  • Toto Wolff
  • Zak Brown
  • Christian Horner
  • Fred Vasseur
  • James Vowles
  • Flavio Briatore

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 episode guide

There will be 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7, all hitting Netflix at the same time on Friday, March 7.

  • Episode 1Business as Usual
  • Episode 2Frenemies
  • Episode 3Looking Out for Number 1
  • Episode 4Carlos Signs
  • Episode 5Le Curse of Leclerc
  • Episode 6Wheels of Fortune
  • Episode 7In the Heat of the Night
  • Episode 8Elbows Out
  • Episode 9Under New Management
  • Episode 10End Game

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 7 trailer

Netflix dropped the official Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 trailer on February 28:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.

