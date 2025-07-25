How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025: live stream the F1 from anywhere

Watch F1 online from anywhere with NordVPN (try risk-free)

Next up: Belgian GP (July 25-27)

Saturday's Sprint race: 11 am BST / 6 am ET

Sunday's main race: 2 pm BST / 9 am ET

Live Stream: ESPN via Sling TV (US) / Sky Sports (UK)

The second half of the F1 season gets underway this weekend, July 25-27, with the Belgian Grand Prix and McLaren driver Lando Norris will be chasing a third straight victory after wins at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

The British driver now trails teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri by just 12 points in the driver standings and the momentum appears to be in his favor after securing consecutive wins for the first time in his F1 career.

Another major talking point in Spa this weekend will be how Red Bull Racing perform without Christian Horner. The team principal was surprisingly sacked and replaced by Laurent Mekies who will hope to mark the start of a new era with a successful race for Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda.

With a sprint race taking place on Saturday, there will be plenty of points up for grabs across the weekend, so you won’t want to miss any of the action. Here’s how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Belgium Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 – Friday 25th July | 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

Sprint Qualifying – Friday 25th July | 3.30pm BST / 10.30am ET

Sprint – Saturday 26th July | 11am BST / 6am ET

Qualifying – Saturday 26th July | 3pm BST / 10am ET

Belgian Grand Prix – Sunday 27th July | 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix for FREE

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium if you're a resident there.

A VPN will allow you relocate your device back to your home country. NordVPN is our favorite VPN and you can make use of it to watch the F1 season while you're away from home.

How to watch the Belgium Grand Prix in the US

All F1 races this season will be available to watch on Disney-owned services ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and, occasionally, ESPN Plus.

ESPN is the place to watch the majority of F1 races in the States. Some races appear on ESPN2 and ABC.

Cord-cutters can livestream ESPN and ABC via Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. We believe Sling (from $45.99/month) is the best choice for F1 fanatics as it provides great-value live coverage for viewers who plan to watch Formula 1 in 2025 and beyond.

You can also stream F1 races live and in 4K on F1 TV Premium ($129.99 annually).

If you want to catch the F1 but are traveling outside America right now. Make sure to use NordVPN to watch your usual services.

How to watch the Belgium Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is the home of F1 with a dedicated channel for all the action.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £14.99.

Outside the UK for the race? Use NordVPN (try risk-free) to watch while on your travels.

How to watch the Belgium Grand Prix in Australia

Fox Sports via Kayo is the main option for Australian viewers with full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options of the Belgium Grand Prix.

Plans start from $25 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer.

Oscar Piastri is flying in the Championship and if you are out the country and want to stream on Kayo, make sure to use NordVPN.

How to watch the Belgium Grand Prix in Canada

Canadian F1 fans can watch the Belgium Grand Prix on TSN.

If you’ve ditched the cord you’ll want to check out TSN Plus, which costs $8/month or $80/year. The TSN app will allow you to live stream F1 practices, qualifying and the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Use NordVPN to if you're outside the country for one of the races.