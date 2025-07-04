How to watch Tour de France 2025: TV details, stage schedule, free streams

The 2025 Tour de France live stream will see the planet's best riders take on a daunting 3,338.8 km over 21 days. And if the pundits and bookies are to be trusted, Tadej Pogačar will be stood in Paris at the end of it wearing the Yellow Jersey and holding the Coupe Omnisports aloft for a fourth time.

The sensational Slovenian has the chance to join an elite list of five other riders who have won four or more Tours – and all at the age of 26. He's been in intimidating form this season, too, winning six UCI World Tour events (including the Strade Bianche, Tour of Flanders and Critérium du Dauphiné) and dominating the world rankings.

If he can be stopped, Danish two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard certainly has the muscle memory to topple him. Portuguese rider and Pogačar's teammate João Almeida has been one of the form men of the season, most recently taking victory at the Tour de Suisse. And the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič and Carlos Rodriguez are never too far from the conversation.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams online for FREE

Cycling fans in a variety of countries get to watch the 2025 Tour de France absolutely FREE. This year's free-to-air broadcasters and streamers include:

If you're a resident of any of those countries and you're overseas right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to tap in to your home streaming coverage....

Watch Tour de France live streams from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.39 per month, and includes a FREE Amazon Gift Card. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Tour de France live streams in the US

(Image credit: Other)

The most comprehensive Tour de France 2025 coverage in the US is to be found on the Peacock streaming service.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month . And you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above. Try NordVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NBC itself will also show live coverage of stages 1 and 20, with highlights of stages 2, 15, 20 and 21.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the UK

For the final time, the Tour de France will be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. While full rights will go exclusively to TNT Sports and Discovery from 2026, live coverage is showing on ITV4 this year.

That means it will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform.

2025 Tour de France live streams will be aired concurrently by TNT Sports, which you can add to your TV package or access through a a standalone subscription to Discovery+ Premium for £30.99 per month.

For Welsh language speakers, there will also be free coverage on S4C. This can be accessed through the BBC iPlayer online.

Brit abroad looking to tune into your free stream? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

The world feed of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes. Watch the Tour de France and catch the action of every sprint, climb and time trial.

A subscription will set you back $203.88 for the year or $39.99 each month.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Tour de France on SBS for FREE.

Watching online? Then head over to the free SBS on Demand website or app(iOS/Android)

Those outside of Oz and wanting to watch Tour de France on SBS on Demand whilst traveling abroad will need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Official Tour de France 2025 broadcasters by region

TV5Monde is listed on the official Tour de France website as the worldwide broadcaster of this year's event. So if you can't see your region or country listed below, that would be a good place to try,

Africa & Middle East

Supersport has Tour de France 2025 action in sub-Saharan Africa.

Abu Dhabi Media channels and networks will show the cycling in North Africa and the Middle East.

Caribbean and Latin America

Residents of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean can generally watch Tour de France 2025 live streams via ESPN.

That's with the exception of cycling mad Colombia, where it will be shown on Caracol TV and RCN.

Europe

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ Tour de France 2025 broadcasters and streamers in a range of European countries are listed below. Your country not listed? Eurosport and the Max streaming platform have the general rights. Austria Free-to-air broadcaster Servus TV is showing Tour de France action in Austria. Belgium Tour de France 2025 streams are shared between RTBF and VRT in Belgium. Czechia Czech TV has the rights to show this year's cycling. Denmark DKTV is the official Tour de France broadcaster in Denmark. France France.TV is showing Le Tour for free in France. Ireland Free-to-air TG4 is showing it in Ireland. Italy Rai is showing Tour de France 2025 action in Italy. Luxembourg Luxembourg is another country where you can get Tour de France live streams for free – it's on RTL. Netherlands Tour de France's official broadcaster is NOS here. Norway TV2 Norway is the place to head for the cycling coverage in Norway. Portugal Head to RTP in Portugal to watch Tour de France 2025. Spain Spain's free Tour de France broadcaster is RTVE. Slovakia RTVS is showing the cycling in Slovakia this year. Slovenia Head to RTV Slovenia to watch the Tour de France. Switzerland SRG-SSR has Tour de France coverage in Switzerland.

Asia & Oceania

Click to see more Tour de France streams▼ China CCTV and Zhibo TV will both show coverage of Tour de France 2025 in China. Japan J Sports has the rights to show Tour de France live streams in Japan. South East Asia Territories in South East Asia will be able to watch the 2025 Tour de France on Eurosport. New Zealand Kiwis can watch Tour de France 2025 action on Sky Sport.

Tour de France 2025 stages and schedule

Stage 1 | Saturday, July 5: Lille – Lille, 184.9km

Stage 2 | Sunday, July 6: Lauwin-Planque – Boulogne-sur-Mer, 209.1km

Stage 3 | Monday, July 7: Valenciennes – Dunkirk, 178.3km

Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 8: Amiens – Rouen, 174.2km

Stage 5 | Wednesday, July 9: Caen – Caen, 33km (TT)

Stage 6 | Thursday, July 10: Bayeux – Vire Normandie, 201.5km

Stage 7 | Friday, July 11: Saint-Malo – Guerledan, 197km

Stage 8 | Saturday, July 12: Saint-Meen-le-Grand – Laval, 171.4km

Stage 9 | Sunday, July 13: Chinon – Chateauroux, 174.1km

Stage 10 | Monday, July 14: Ennezat – Le Mont-Dore, 165.3km

Rest day | Tuesday, July 15

Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 16: Toulouse – Toulouse, 156.8km

Stage 12 | Thursday, July 17: Auch – Hautacam, 180.6km

Stage 13 | Friday, July 18: Loudenvielle – Peyragudes, 10.9km(TT)

Stage 14 | Saturday, July 19: Pau – Luchon-Superbagneres, 182.6km

Stage 15 | Sunday, July 20: Muret – Carcassonne, 169.3km

Rest day | Monday, July 21

Stage 16 | Tuesday, July 22: Montpellier – Mont Ventoux, 171.5km

Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 23: Bollene – Valence, 160.4km

Stage 18 | Thursday, July 24: Vif – Courchevel, 171.5km

Stage 19 | Friday, July 25: Albertville – La Plagne, 129.9km

Stage 20 | Saturday, July 26: Nantua – Pontarlier, 184.2km

Stage 21 | Sunday, July 27: Mantes-la-Ville – Paris, 132.3km