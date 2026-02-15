Harvard engineers created robotic muscles using rotational multi-material 3D printing techniques

Hollow polyurethane tubes filled with air or fluid allow pre-programmed movement

A spiral actuator unfurls while a gripper curls fingers around objects

A team of engineers at Harvard has developed a 3D printing technique that allows fully flexible structures to twist, bend, or lift on demand, creating what researchers describe as robotic “muscle.”

The method, called rotational multi-material 3D printing, merges several printing methods and enables the simultaneous deposition of multiple materials through a single nozzle that rotates continuously while printing.

This allows precise control over how materials interact, producing hollow tubes that can be pressurized to generate movement in a preprogrammed way.

How the printing method works

The technique uses a strong outer layer of polyurethane to protect an interior gel-like polymer called poloxamer.

Once the print is finished, the interior gel is removed to leave hollow tubes that act as actuators capable of twisting or bending when filled with air or fluid.

The researchers demonstrated the process using a spiral, flower-like actuator that unfurls when inflated and a hand-like gripper capable of curling its fingers around objects.

The nozzle’s design, rotation speed, and material flow are calibrated to determine exactly how the printed structure will move, allowing motion logic to be integrated directly during printing.

Traditional soft robotics requires casting individual components and assembling them layer by layer, a process that is laborious and time-consuming.

By contrast, this 3D printing method can produce a complex, functional structure in a single print, with movement logic encoded in the material itself.

The approach has potential implications for industrial-scale production, potentially reducing both time and cost in the creation of malleable robotic structures.

The researchers suggest it could accelerate innovation across sectors if scaled successfully, from prosthetics to underwater construction.

But here comes the scary part... these robots could manipulate objects in crowded or industrial environments, causing accidents if they fail or behave unpredictably.

Widespread adoption of such highly adaptable robots in workplaces could also accelerate job losses or even major industrial accidents if not properly controlled.

These scenarios show why some may view the breakthrough’s capabilities as slightly terrifying.

While the breakthrough is impressive, the speed and simplicity of this method raise questions about long-term safety and oversight.

There are also concerns about the ethical use of programmable robotic muscles in human-adjacent environments.

Published in Advanced Materials, this technique is now subject to a filed patent, but until it is successfully applied at an industrial scale or in environments where human interaction is involved, its practical impact and potential risks remain uncertain.

