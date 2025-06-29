How to watch Austrian Grand Prix F1 on ORF On (it's free)

Stream Austrian Grand Prix free on ORF On (Austria restricted)

Unblock ORF On with NordVPN

Austrian GP starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET on Sunday, June 29

You can watch the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix live on ORF On this weekend. That's right, the F1 is free-to-air in some countries! The one catch is that commentary is in German. If you're fluent in the language, great. If you're not, it's not a huge biggie because the cars speak for themselves (with a few expletives from Max Verstappen thrown in).

So how can you watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ORF On from anywhere? Can you get the free Austrian Grand Prix stream in the UK, US or Canada? And is ORF On available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix for free...

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix for free on ORF On

ORF's free streaming platform, ORF On, is broadcasting the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix for free. We've watched previous races on ORF On this season and it's worked a treat.

To watch ORF On: visit the ORF website or download the ORF On app (iOS / Android ). You don't even need an ORF account.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix on ORF On from anywhere

ORF On is only broadcasting the Austrian Grand Prix in Austria.

F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access ORF On's free Austrian Grand Prix stream this Sunday.

F1 fans traveling or working outside Austria will need to use a VPN to access ORF On's free Austrian Grand Prix stream this Sunday.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2025 free on ORF On.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your free ORF On stream, you'd select 'Austria'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ORF website, sign in, and watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ORF On for free.

What will ORF On's Austrian Grand Prix coverage include? Every session?

Viewers can stream the Austrian Grand Prix race on ORF On.

ORF is showing every alternate F1 race this season, those being the Belgian, Dutch, Azerbaijan, United States, Sao Paulo and Qatar GPs.

The full Austrian Grand Prix weekend schedule is listed below.

Austrian Grand Prix race schedule & times

Sunday, June 29

Austrian Grand Prix – 2pm BST / 9am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEDT (Monday)

What devices is ORF On available on?

You can use ORF On on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire – FireOS 6 and above

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS 14 and above

iOS – iOS 14 and above

iPadOS – iPadOS 14.0 and above

LG Smart TVs – WebOS 3.5 and above, 2017 and above

Samsung Smart TVs – Tizen 3.0 and above, 2017 and above

Is ORF On a good platform to watch Formula 1?

In terms of viewing options, Formula 1 is one of the most advanced sports in the world but ORF On is one of very few places you can watch F1 for free.

For smooth streaming, a recommended download speed is at least 5Mbps for HD and 25Mbps for 4K/UHD.

For smooth streaming, a recommended download speed is at least 5Mbps for HD and 25Mbps for 4K/UHD.