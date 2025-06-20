How to watch Lions tour for FREE – stream rugby union at no cost

You can watch the Lions tour live on 9Now and RugbyPass TV, streaming for free throughout the summer. Each of the three Tests are on 9Now, while the seven other games are on RugbyPass TV.

9Now is free-to-air Australian service, while the free RugbyPass TV coverage is available exclusively in the US. So can you watch the Lions tour for free in the UK and Canada too? And on which apps?

Here is our short guide on how watch the Lions tour for free.

How to watch the Lions tour on 9Now for free

9Now (Australia) is showing all three of the marquee Australia vs Lions fixtures.

To watch the action through the service, you'll first need to create an account, using your email address, date of birth, gender and postcode (you can simply search by city or town).

How to watch the Lions tour on RugbyPass TV for free

RugbyPass TV (US) is providing free coverage of the seven other games of the tour.

To watch the action through the service, just create an account with your email address, date of birth and country of residence.

How to watch the 2025 Lions tour from anywhere

Although the Lions tour is available to watch across the world, the free 9Now and RugbyPass TV coverage is only accessible in Australia and the US respectively.

Rugby lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Lions tour when you're away:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling to the UK from Down Under, select Australia as your country.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch the Lions tour.

British & Irish Lions Free Streams

(All times BST)

Friday, June 20

8pm – Lions vs Argentina | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Saturday, June 28

11am – Western Force vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Wednesday, July 2

11am – Red vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Saturday, July 5

11am – Waratahs vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Wednesday, July 9

11am – Brumbies vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Saturday, July 12

11am – Invitational AU & NZ vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Saturday, July 19

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 1 | FREE ON 9NOW

Tuesday, July 22

11am – First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV

Saturday, July 26

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 2 | FREE ON 9NOW

Saturday, August 2

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 3 | FREE ON 9NOW