How to watch Lions tour for FREE – stream rugby union at no cost
9Now and RugbyPass TV are streaming the Lions tour at no cost – here's how to watch the rugby for free this summer
You can watch the Lions tour live on 9Now and RugbyPass TV, streaming for free throughout the summer. Each of the three Tests are on 9Now, while the seven other games are on RugbyPass TV.
9Now is free-to-air Australian service, while the free RugbyPass TV coverage is available exclusively in the US. So can you watch the Lions tour for free in the UK and Canada too? And on which apps?
Here is our short guide on how watch the Lions tour for free.
How to watch the Lions tour on 9Now for free
9Now (Australia) is showing all three of the marquee Australia vs Lions fixtures.
To watch the action through the service, you'll first need to create an account, using your email address, date of birth, gender and postcode (you can simply search by city or town).
OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA? ACCESS 9NOW FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch the Lions tour on RugbyPass TV for free
RugbyPass TV (US) is providing free coverage of the seven other games of the tour.
To watch the action through the service, just create an account with your email address, date of birth and country of residence.
OUTSIDE THE US? ACCESS RUGBYPASS TV FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORDVPN
How to watch the 2025 Lions tour from anywhere
Although the Lions tour is available to watch across the world, the free 9Now and RugbyPass TV coverage is only accessible in Australia and the US respectively.
Rugby lovers traveling or working outside of these countries can use a VPN to access their usual streams.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock streams.
NordVPN – try the world's best VPN
Looking to access Lions tour live streams when abroad? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Full details over at our NordVPN review. For a limited time only, new subscribers in can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Lions tour when you're away:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling to the UK from Down Under, select Australia as your country.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming site or app and watch the Lions tour.
British & Irish Lions Free Streams
(All times BST)
Friday, June 20
8pm – Lions vs Argentina | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Saturday, June 28
11am – Western Force vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Wednesday, July 2
11am – Red vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Saturday, July 5
11am – Waratahs vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Wednesday, July 9
11am – Brumbies vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Saturday, July 12
11am – Invitational AU & NZ vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Saturday, July 19
11am – Australia vs Lions Test 1 | FREE ON 9NOW
Tuesday, July 22
11am – First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions | FREE ON RUGBYPASS TV
Saturday, July 26
11am – Australia vs Lions Test 2 | FREE ON 9NOW
Saturday, August 2
11am – Australia vs Lions Test 3 | FREE ON 9NOW
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
