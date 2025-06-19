British & Irish Lions tour 2025 live stream: how to watch all 10 games for FREE, schedule, kick-off times

Stream British & Irish Lions tour Tests free on 9Now (Australia)

A British & Irish Lions tour to Australia is a once in a lifetime experience for most players, and with Andy Farrell overseeing the four unions for the first time, this is an entirely new chapter for the team. Below we have all the information on how to watch British & Irish Lions tour from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and more.

Having taken Ireland to world rugby's very top table, there's a real buzz over what Farrell might bring to the Lions, especially as the returns diminished under Warren Gatland. He managed three tours, winning the first, drawing the second and losing the third – that victory, incidentally, was secured in Australia in 2013.

Farrell has made Maro Itoje his captain, though Ireland internationals form the bulk of his 38-man squad. 12 players, including Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe and Andrew Porter, play for Leinster. They dynamic between Finn Russell and assistant coach Johnny Sexton will be a point of intrigue throughout. Sexton has been fiercely critical of the Scot for several years, but having just led Bath to a sensational treble, Russell could be the Lions' key man this summer.

Read on below for a complete guide to where to watch British & Irish Lions tour 2025 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free.

Watch British & Irish Lions tour for FREE

Select fixtures from the British & Irish Lions tour are free-to-air.

The three Tests against Australia are on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia, while all of the other seven games are on RugbyPass TV in the US.

The opening game of the tour is also on S4C and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on TG4 and TG4 Player in Ireland.

What if you're abroad?

How to watch any British & Irish Lions tour stream using a VPN

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service.

How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live streams in the US

In the US, all three of the British & Irish Lions tour Tests are on CBS and Paramount Plus, while every other game is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service.

To tune in on Paramount Plus you need the Showtime package, which is $12.99 per month. Fubo, alternatively, is a cable replacement service that carries CBS and offers new customers a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

As mentioned above, all of the other seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Lions.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

The opening game of the tour is also being shown on free-to-air S4C, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action from abroad.

How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live streams in Australia

All three British & Irish Lions tour Tests are on free-to-air Channel 9 in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

All 10 games are on Stan Sport, which is providing coverage in 4K. Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch British & Irish Lions tour live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the British & Irish Lions tour on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay CA$4.99 per month for your first two months, and CA$24.99 per month thereafter, working out at CA$259.88 overall.

Alternatively, you can pay CA$249.99 for a 12-month subscription upfront, which works out at less than CA$21 each month. If you sign up on a month-by-month basis, you'll pay CA$19.99 for your first month, and CA$34.99 thereafter.

Outside Canada while the British & Irish Lions tour is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

British & Irish Lions Tour 2025 Need to Know

What is the British & Irish Lions tour 2025 schedule? (All times BST) Friday, June 20

8pm – Lions vs Argentina Saturday, June 28

11am – Western Force vs Lions Wednesday, July 2

11am – Red vs Lions Saturday, July 5

11am – Waratahs vs Lions Wednesday, July 9

11am – Brumbies vs Lions Saturday, July 12

11am – Invitational AU & NZ vs Lions Saturday, July 19

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 1 Tuesday, July 22

11am – First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions Saturday, July 26

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 2 Saturday, August 2

11am – Australia vs Lions Test 3

British & Irish Lions Squad

Forwards: Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje (captain), Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Pierre Schoeman, Will Stuart , Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams

Can I follow the British & Irish Lions tour on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).