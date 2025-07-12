AUNZ Invitational vs Lions FREE streams: How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live online from anywhere

Stream free on RugbyPass TV (US)

AUNZ Invitational vs Lions – Saturday, July 12, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream provides a chance for the touring side to make it five straight wins on Australian soil and lay down one final marker ahead of the first Test against the Wallabies next week in Brisbane.

The Lions may have outscored the ACT Brumbies five tries to four in Canberra last time out but it was a far from convincing performance from Andy Farrell’s side. The tourists lacked cohesion, conceded 11 penalties and were reliant on moments of individual brilliance to secure the victory. They’ll certainly be seeking a faster start in Adelaide, while several players will be fighting to keep their place in the starting XV for the first Test against Australia.

Ollie Chessum, James Lowe and Marcus Smith were excellent against the Brumbies and will be pushing for another opportunity to impress, while Owen Farrell may well be handed minutes as he looks to get to full fitness. It is also likely that centers Bundee Akie, Garry Ringrose, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones will appear at some stage as the Lions attempt to find their perfect midfield combination.

The Lions will certainly expect a stern test as the AUNZ Invitational squad features an impressive 18 internationally capped players, 10 from Australian and eight from New Zealand. This includes the likes of Folau Fakatava, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Angus Blyth,

Read on for our guide on where to see AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and watch British & Irish Lions tour games wherever you are.

Watch AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions for FREE

In the US, all the warm-up tour matches are free to stream on RugbyPass TV, including Lions vs AUNZ Invitational.

All you need to do to watch the game online is sign up for a free account, using your name, email address and date of birth.

What if you're overseas when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream from anywhere

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the US

In the US, every British & Irish Lions tour match is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service, including AUNZ Invitational vs Lions.

As mentioned above, all seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

The Lions' Test matches against Australia are set to be shown on CBS via Paramount Plus.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on RugbyPass TV as if they were back in the States.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the Lions vs AUNZ Invitational. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go or Now streams.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions in Australia

All 10 British & Irish Lions games are on Stan Sport, including this AUNZ Invitational vs Lions game.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub.

However, Australian residents are in luck as they can catch the three test match series for free on 9Now.

Outside Australia right now? Get a VPN, and tune in while you're away.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions tour match on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

US resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the RugbyPass TV free stream as if you were south of the border.

Can I follow the AUNZ Invitational vs British & Irish Lions on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).