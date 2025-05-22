Saturday's Champions Cup final live stream serves up the biggest fixture in club rugby, featuring an all-star cast of the game's top talents, most notably Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Tommy Freeman. Below we have all the information on how to watch Northampton vs Bordeaux from anywhere.

Both teams booked their places in the Principality Stadium showpiece in statement fashion, Freeman scoring a first-half hat-trick to set up Northampton's colossal 37-34 upset of Leinster, as Bordeaux crushed defending champions Toulouse in a 35-18 feeding frenzy.

It's a game of firsts, especially for Bordeaux, who have never reached the Champions Cup final previously. Incredibly, considering they're two of Europe's leading club sides, this is also the first ever meeting between Northampton and Bordeaux.

With Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert and the aforementioned Bielle-Biarrey, the Begles' strength in depth is unmatched, however, against Leinster the Saints showed that they don't need the lion's share of possession or territory to rack up a big score.

While Phil Dowson is sweating over the fitness of skipper George Furbank, the status of winger Damian Penaud will have given Yannick Bru more than a few sleepless nights.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Champions Cup final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Champions Cup final for FREE

The 2025 Champions Cup final is being shown on free-to-air RTE2 and RTE Player in Ireland, and on France 2 and France TV in France.

Meanwhile residents of the UK will have a chance to watch it through the Welsh language S4C channel. This is available via BBC iPlayer as well, so you can keep up with all the action.

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from the UK, Ireland and France can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Champions Cup final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Champions Cup final live streams in the US

The Champions Cup final live stream is on FloRugby in the USA.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch FloRugby from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions Cup final live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

As alluded to earlier, in the UK, the Champions Cup final is being shown for FREE on the S4C channel. This is available via BBC iPlayer and english commentary will be available on all platforms excluding iPlayer.

If you already have a subscription with Premier Sports, they will also be broadcasting Northampton vs Bordeaux to UK residents.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month. The fixture will be on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to catch the action for free on Premier Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Champions Cup final live streams in Australia

Fans based in Australia can watch Champions Cup final live streams on EPCR TV.

A weekend pass costs €14.99, and will let you watch Friday's Challenge Cup final too.

If you're outside Oz at the moment you can use a VPN to watch EPCR TV from abroad.

How to watch Champions Cup final live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

FloRugby is showing the Champions Cup final in Canada.

A subscription will set you back CA$213 for the year or CA$39.99 each month.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Champions Cup final broadcasters by region

New Zealand

Sky Sport 1 is showing the Champions Cup final in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $54.99 per month.

South Africa

The Champions Cup final is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, & Netherlands

Viaplay has the rights to the Champions Cup final in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands.

Rest of the world

The Champions Cup final is being shown on EPCR TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.

Champions Cup Final FAQ

Can I watch the Champions Cup final for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland and France can watch the 2025 Champions Cup final for free, courtesy of free-to-air RTE Player and France TV respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

What time is the Champions Cup final? The Champions Cup final kicks off at 9.45am ET / 2.45pm BST on Saturday, May 24.

Can I watch the Champions Cup final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Champions Cup on the official Champions Cup social media channels on YouTube (@InvestecChampionsCup) and Instagram (@EuropeanRugbyChampionsCup).