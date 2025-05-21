Friday's Challenge Cup final live stream will either fire the starting pistol on Bath's celebrations, or salvage what's otherwise been an extremely disappointing season for Lyon. Below we have all the information on how to watch Bath vs Lyon from anywhere.

Bath are 15 points clear at the top of the Premiership with one round to go, and while playoff rugby is a different beast, each of the past three regular season champions have made it stick. The way Finn Russell has been haunted by what-ifs and almosts for his entire career, however, Bath won't be taking anything for granted, not least because they tasted defeat at the Principality Stadium just two weeks ago.

11th in the Top 14, Lyon are just about safe from relegation, but facing an uphill struggle for European qualification. Karim Ghezal's men need no further motivation. Russell's opposite number Leo Berdeu has been unerring in the Challenge Cup, leading the way for points scored.

The showdown between big men Tom Dunn and Guillaume Marchand could be the game's key battle.

Here's where to watch the 2025 Challenge Cup final live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the Challenge Cup final for FREE

The 2025 Challenge Cup final is being shown on free-to-air France 3 and the France TV streaming platform.

What if you're abroad? Rugby fans from France can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch any Challenge Cup final stream using a VPN

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

How to watch Challenge Cup final live streams in the US

The Challenge Cup final live stream is on FloRugby in the USA.

Plans start from $29.99 a month, or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

On vacation outside the US? Use a VPN to watch FloRugby from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Challenge Cup final live streams in the UK

In the UK, the Challenge Cup final is being shown on Premier Sports.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £99.00, which works out at £8.25 each month. Bath vs Lyon will be on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're a UK resident but traveling outside the country you can use a VPN to catch the action for on Premier Sports from abroad.

How to watch Challenge Cup final live streams in Australia

Fans based in Australia can watch Challenge Cup final live streams on EPCR TV.

A weekend pass costs €14.99, and will let you watch Saturday's Champions Cup final too.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch EPCR TV from abroad.

How to watch Challenge Cup final live streams in Canada

FloRugby is showing the Challenge Cup final in Canada.

A subscription will set you back CA$150 for the year or CA$29.99 each month.

Traveling outside of the Great White North for the big game? Make sure to use a VPN so you don't miss any of the action.

Official Challenge Cup final broadcasters by region

New Zealand

Sky Sport 2 is showing the Challenge Cup final in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

South Africa

The Challenge Cup final is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, & Netherlands

Viaplay has the rights to the Challenge Cup final in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Netherlands.

Rest of the world

The Challenge Cup final is being shown on EPCR TV in every country where the competition hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster.

Challenge Cup Final Q+A

Can I watch the Challenge Cup final for free? Yes! Viewers in France can watch the 2025 Challenge Cup final for free, courtesy of free-to-air France TV. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

What time is the Challenge Cup final? The Challenge Cup final kicks off at 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Friday, May 23.

Can I watch the Challenge Cup final on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Challenge Cup on the official EPCR Challenge Cup social media channels on YouTube (@InvestecChampionsCup) and Instagram (@EPCR_ChallengeCup).