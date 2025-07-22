First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions FREE streams: How to watch British & Irish Lions tour live online from anywhere

Stream free on RugbyPass TV (US)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions – Tuesday, July 22, 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEST

The First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream on Tuesday represents another chance for the tourists to keep momentum high and maintain an unblemished record Down Under.

Owen Farrell will captain a Lions side for the first time as he seeks a spot in the matchday squad for the upcoming 2nd Test against Australia at the weekend. Head coach Andy Farrell, Owen's father, will also be keeping a close on fit-again Blair Kinghorn, who gets a start at full-back and would put pressure on Hugo Keenan to get the nod at 15 come the weekend.

Farrell Snr will also be looking at back rower Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock to add dynamism after the Lions struggled to close out their 27-19 victory over Australia in last weekend's 1st Test. A good showing from Duhan van der Mauwe could give the Scot a Test spot on the wing.

This is a first game of its kind for the First Nations & Pasifika XV, who will be represented by players from indigenous heritage, plus those from Samoan, Tongan, Fijian and Cook Island cultures. Experienced Wallaby utility back Kurtley Beale, 36, will captain the side after be released from Joe Schmidt's senior Australia squad, with Tonga-born prop Taniela Tupou and Fiji-born winger Filipo Daugunu also allowed to feature. Pete Samu, though, won't be among the celebration of indigenous and island culture – the ex-Wallaby forward has been declared ineligible for not playing in Super Rugby this season, having won the Champions Cup for Bordeaux in Europe.

Read on for our guide on where to see First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and watch British & Irish Lions tour games wherever you are.

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions teams

First Nations and Pasifika XV: Muirhead; Reilly, Foketi, Feliuai, Daugunu; Beale (capt), Thomas; Ieli, Paenga-Amosa, Tupou, Swain, Salakaia-Loto, Uru, Gamble, Taii Tualima.

Replacements: Asiata, Pearce, Doge, Vocevoce, Leota, Goddard, Debreczeni, McLeod.

British & Irish Lions XV: Kinghorn; Graham, Osborne, Farrell, Van der Merwe; F Smith, White; Schoeman, George, Bealham, Ryan, Cummings, Morgan, Van der Flier, Pollock.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Clarkson, Brown, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Ringrose.

Watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions for FREE

In the US, all the warm-up tour matches are free to stream on RugbyPass TV, including Lions vs First Nations & Pasifika XV.

All you need to do to watch the game online is sign up for a free account, using your name, email address and date of birth.

What if you're overseas when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream from anywhere

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try the world's best VPN Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock RugbyPass TV and watch British & Irish Lions live online with our exclusive deal.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the US

In the US, every British & Irish Lions tour match is on the free RugbyPass TV streaming service, including First Nations & Pasifika XV.

As mentioned above, all seven games of the tour are exclusive to RugbyPass TV, which is completely free to use. All you need to do is create an account.

The Lions' Test matches against Australia are set to be shown on CBS via Paramount Plus.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on RugbyPass TV as if they were back in the States.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions live streams in the UK

All 10 games of the British & Irish Lions tour are being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, including the Lions vs First Nations & Pasifika XV. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports' Main Event and Action channels.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly if you are looking to catch all of the games.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go or Now streams.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions in Australia

All 10 British & Irish Lions games are on Stan Sport, including this First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions game.

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub.

Australian residents are in luck as they can catch the final two games of the three test match series for free on 9Now.

Outside Australia right now? Get a VPN, and tune in while you're away.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions live streams in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can live stream the First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions tour match on DAZN.

For a limited time, if you sign up for a 12-month contract and pay monthly, you'll pay $4.99 per month for your first two months and $24.99 per month thereafter, working out at $259.88 overall.

There's also a discount on the rolling monthly plan – down from $34.99 to $19.99. While the best value is still by paying for a whole year upfront for $249.99.

US resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the RugbyPass TV free stream as if you were south of the border.

Can I follow the First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key moments from the British & Irish Lions tour on the official social media channels on YouTube (@britishandirishlions) and Instagram (@britishandirishlions).