- Matt Shakman has said whether Doctor Doom was ever going to be The Fantastic Four: First Steps' main villain
- Robert Downey Jr will play the group's iconic adversary in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday film
- Galactus was ultimately chosen to be First Steps' primary antagonist
The Fantastic Four: First Steps director has explained why Galactus and not Doctor Doom is the film's Big Bad – and it's got nothing to do with Avengers: Doomsday.
Chatting to TechRadar, Matt Shakman outlined two major reasons for picking the immortal, planet-devouring space-god over The Fantastic Four's most notorious villain for their latest big-screen reboot. Interestingly, Marvel's revised plan for The Multiverse Saga, which belatedly saw Robert Downey Jr return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to portray Victor von Doom in the next two Avengers movies, wasn't one of them.
"We didn't consider making Doom the villain," the Marvel movie's filmmaker told me. "Mostly, because he's been the villain of every other Fantastic Four film. He takes up a lot of space and he's a wonderful character, but I wanted to be able to focus on this family [and] these four characters [over him].
"Obviously, I picked a very big villain, literally," Shakman continued. "But, Galactus is also The Fantastic Four's second most famous villain, so it made sense to to bring him in. We considered a lot of other potential villains along the way, but eventually settled on Galactus and and I'm glad that we did."
It's fascinating to learn that Doom was never discussed as the Marvel Phase 6 film's primary foe.
Initially announced in July 2019, First Steps predates Marvel's pivot away from Kang the Conqueror – The Multiverse Saga's first overarching bad guy – to Doctor Doom by five years. Indeed, Downey Jr wasn't announced as Latveria's most famous son until 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, with Doom confirmed to be replacing Kang following Jonathan Majors' firing by Marvel in the wake of numerous assault allegations made against him.
Of equal intrigue is Shakman wasn't Marvel's first choice to be the director of one of the most anticipated new movies of 2025.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Originally, Jon Watts, who helmed Tom Holland's first Spider-Man film trilogy in the MCU, was tapped to direct in December 2020. However, Watts dropped out in April 2022 and, despite a bizarre rumor that legendary filmmaker Stephen Spielberg had been asked to replace Watts, it was Shakman who boarded the project in August of that year. It's possible, then, that Doom could've been discussed as the primary antagonist of The Fantastic Four's latest cinematic adventure prior to Shakman's hiring.
Regardless, as he has throughout First Steps' press tour, Shakman declined to comment on the prospect of Downey Jr's Doom appearing in 2025's final MCU. With Marvel's First Family taking their, well, first steps into the MCU this Friday (July 25), we don't have long to wait until we have a definitive answer.
In the meantime, get the lowdown on the movie via my ultimate guide on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Additionally, check out my Avengers: Doomsday hub for the latest and biggest news about that film. Then, read on for more exclusive coverage of First Steps.
You might also like
- 'I think': The Fantastic Four: First Steps director gives blunt response to fan criticism of the Marvel movie's visual effects
- 'We hardly crossed paths': The actors behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps' villains never filmed a scene together – and only met once on the Marvel movie's set
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast and character guide: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and who else you'll see in the Marvel movie
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.